BTS’ J-Hope takes to India with HOPE ON THE STAGE Live Viewing, know when you can watch it in theaters

BTS’ J-Hope is on his debut solo tour around the world. Called HOPE ON THE STAGE, the tour was announced in January of this year after much anticipation from fans. It began from Seoul in February and has since traveled to North America, returning to Asia in April. Culminating in Japan, the skilled all-rounder of the team will release the concert in the form of a film to international audiences at the end of May, with India screening it from the 31st.

After taking over 15 regions worldwide, the BTS member will bring the awaited final stop in Osaka for a live experience, as HOPE ON THE STAGE Live Viewing becomes available in India with PVR Inox Pictures. Adding to its 31 stops across America and Asia, the film is expected to be watched by millions from countries and regions that J-Hope has not been able to tour himself.

What can we expect in BTS’ J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE Live Viewing?

Solo songs from J-Hope’s own albums like MORE and Arson, as well as his single releases, are expected as the show setlist, alongside famed releases from BTS’ group tracks, including the fan favorite MIC Drop. His two tour-exclusive releases Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and MONA LISA, can also be viewed by fans.

It is also being speculated that the rapper will announce the title of his third single, which he previously teased on multiple occasions, alongside the release plans. If the success of his latest two releases is to be believed, the singer is onto a bright path ahead of himself. It is not known if the drop will be a collaboration much like, Sweet Dreams, his first since military discharge, which was made with Miguel or a solo one like MONA LISA. There are plenty of names that the singer has been excited to be working with, with his recent dream list including Rihanna, making fans pray for a comeback from Queen Riri.

Meanwhile, BTS is expected to reunite after the rest of the members wrap their military service, with the impending gathering being under a month away. So far, Jin and J-Hope have completed their national duty and have been promoting individual music releases and projects.

