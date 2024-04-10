Kim Hyun Joong, the South Korean actor who is most well-known for his role in Boys Over Flowers, has had a celebrated career in the industry. Initially, he started his career as a K-pop idol and debuted in the boy band SS501. However, soon after, he ventured into acting and rose to fame in the country.

Apart from his work, Kim Hyun Joong’s wife is one of the most talked about aspects of his life. His love life has faced a lot of roadblocks and complications which often lead to discussions among fans.

However, his contribution to the Korean entertainment industry has been phenomenal, and he is considered one of the artists to spread the Hallyu wave across the globe. Additionally, he released his first solo album, Break Down, in 2011 and subsequently released his first Japanese album, Unlimited in 2012. Without further ado, let’s dive into the intricacies of the star’s romantic life.

Who is Kim Hyun Joong’s wife?

Kim Hyun Joong made his marriage announcement in a rather unique way. During a concert in 2022, the artist revealed to his fans that he got married to his non-celebrity girlfriend earlier that year. Later, his agency also confirmed the news, which took his fans by surprise. In a show, he revealed that he got married to his first love, whom he met when he was just 14 years old. The couple first came into a relationship when they were in high school.

When the artist was still part of the K-pop group, he confessed in a variety show that he fell in love with a girl from his school right before his debut. He met the girl by chance while going out with his friends, and he has been smitten by her ever since. He described the experience as love at first sight. Since then, he had been going to the same place repeatedly in hopes of meeting his now wife.

The actor found out every piece of information about the girl, including the school that she attended. But he could not muster the courage to confess his feelings to her, and he thought of giving up. However, one day he decided to finally let her know about his existence and confessed his feelings for her. To his surprise, she accepted his proposal, and they started to date.

However, their relationship was never smooth sailing, as they often fought during their time together in childhood. The couple remained on and off again for several years. They finally took time apart from each other but maintained the friendship regardless.

Moreover, the interesting aspect about the couple is that they both share the same birthday, and the front digit of her resident registration number is the same as his. Witnessing such similarities, he felt that they were truly made for each other.

Kim Hyun Joong’s life turned upside down following massive allegations from his ex-girlfriend, Choi Hye Mi. The woman accused him of severe domestic violence. She filed a case against him for physically assaulting her while she was still pregnant with his child in 2014, which led to a miscarriage.

The actor faced public backlash and a lot of scrutiny following the accusations. He filed a counter-lawsuit against her and denied every allegation. Finally, Choi Hye Mi was proven guilty of lying about the allegation, which caused the artist immense distress and psychological burden.

Nevertheless, even after such a tumultuous time, he met his now-wife after 23 years and decided to get married in 2022 with his first love. Moreover, two months after their marriage, they welcomed their son in June 2022. They have been together ever since, and they have been living a fulfilling life together.

More about Kim Hyun Joong’s activities and present status

On August 12, 2022, Kim Hyun Joong made a comeback and unveiled the initial batch of tracks from his highly anticipated third full Korean album, MY SUN. Promising an eclectic release strategy, he announced that the album would be rolled out in three sets, each containing four sets of songs. Just six days later, on August 18, 2022, he surprised fans yet again with the release of the Japanese single album Song for a Dreamer.

The song was part of the Japanese film Violence Action. Following its release, the song quickly gained immense popularity in Japan. The single soared to the top of the Oricon Weekly Rock Singles chart, simultaneously clinching the number one spot on the Oricon Weekly Indie Singles rankings.

Furthermore, the song also charted on the Billboard Japan singles chart, securing the 18th position. The huge success of the release proves that Kim Hyun Joong is truly an icon who is here to stay.