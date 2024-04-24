Who is Won Bin’s Wife? Actress Lee Na Young known for Romance is a Bonus Book

Won Bin is a well-known South Korean actor who rose to fame for projects like Autumn in My Heart and more. Since the actor is popular globally, it is obvious that fans are always a little curious about his personal life and who is Won Bin’s wife. Won Bin is married to the very popular actress Lee Na Young. They tied the knot in 2015.

Though the actors had been rumored to be dating other people in the past, these rumours were never confirmed. The star couple have been dating since 2012 and have been together for more than a decade.

Won Bin and Lee Na Young's relationship timeline: Dating to marriage

Won Bin and Lee Na Young reported to be dating

In July 2013, a South Korean media outlet reported that Lee Na Young and Won Bin were seen together at the same location eight times a month and were meeting each other every four days, spending about 12 to 24 hours together. The source also added that their dates lasted for two days and one night.

According to the report, Won Bin frequently visited Lee Na Young's house in Budang and would always make sure to move fast and unnoticed. They described their dates being like a schedule as the actors made sure to meet twice a week; once on a weekday and once on a weekend.

An acquaintance had stated that Won Bin and Lee Na Young started dating in August 2012. The two got to know each other when Lee Na Young joined Won Bin’s agency. They also mentioned how the two actors have a lot of similarities and naturally started to develop an interest in one another.

Lee Na Young and Won Bin confirm their relationship

Lee Na Young and Won Bin’s agency Eden9 swiftly confirmed the rumors as the reports spread like wildfire. They stated that since Won Bin and Lee Na Young are in the same agency, they were able to see each other often which led to them developing an interest in one another. They also asked fans to look upon the couple warmly since Won Bin and Lee Na Young had just cautiously started their relationship.

Lee Na Young and Won Bin’s wedding

In June 2015, Lee Na Young and Won Bin tied the knot in a private ceremony in the wheat fields of Jeongseon, Gangwon Province which is Won Bin’s hometown. The two actors exchanged their vows in the presence of close friends and families. The guest list included only 50 people who attended the quiet wedding.

The couple’s agency mentioned that after the secret intimate wedding ceremony, the guests went for a walk in the fields and they ate warm noodles together.

Lee Na Young and Won Bin welcome their first child

In December 2015, it was reported that Lee Na Young and Won Bin had given birth to their first child. The Romance is a Bonus Book actress delivered a healthy son on December 19. Their agency stated, “The couple recently gave birth and both of them are very happy and are focusing on postnatal care and child care.”

More about Won Bin and Lee Na Young

Won Bin is a popular South Korean actor who debuted in 1997 with the drama Propose. His first appearance on the big screen was with the film Saturday 2:00 pm. He gained immense popularity for his role in the 2000 drama Autumn in My Heart.

His last drama was released in 2002 titled Friends. Won Bin’s last appearance on screen was in 2010 in the film The Man from Nowhere. The actor has been on a hiatus since then.

Won Bin is a prominent South Korean celebrity renowned for his charismatic roles in various films and dramas. His intense performances captivate audiences.

Lee Na Young debuted in 1999 with the drama Kaist in which she took the main role. In the same year she also appeared in Did We Really Love?, Queen, Magic Castle and 8 Love Stories. Her first appearance on the big screen was with the 2001 film Dream of a Warrior.

Her latest film was Beautiful Days which was released in 2018. She also made a cameo appearance in the 2022 film Seoul Ghost Stories. Her latest drama was the slice-of-life series One Day Off which was released in May 2023. The was set in the 1990s and revolves around a Korean Literature teacher who takes one-day trips every Saturday. She is best known for Romance is a Bonus Book.

The actress is known for her versatile roles in film and television. She's acclaimed for her captivating performances and unique screen presence.

Won Bin and Lee Na Young’s current relationship status

Won Bin and Lee Na Young are happily married to each other and have a baby boy. Lee Na Young has mentioned her husband and their life sometimes during interviews. Mostly, the couple likes to keep their family life private.

