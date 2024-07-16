Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, is known for being unintentionally funny with his adorable answers and antics. However, one time he left everyone laughing out loud when he said that his abs were the core of his love for ARMYs. The hilarious incident turned into a memorable moment, leaving everyone giggling.

In 2019, BTS members appeared at a BBQ party with Nippon TV, where they played various games and spent quality time with each other. The group was playing a keyword game where a random word was given to them and they had to send a love message to ARMY with it. The word that Jungkook got was ‘abs’ which already made the other members amused.

After much thought, Jungkook made up a sentence that said that his abs are the source of love for ARMYs. The one-liner left all the other members laughing out loud, and in response, they said that Jungkook could never lose his abs or that his love for ARMYs would go away. The moment turned into a funny memory, making his fans often reminisce from time to time.

More about BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft, Latto, and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and also released a remix version with pop star Usher.

Furthermore, the artist will be starring in an upcoming travel show along with bandmate Jimin where they will be seen exploring various places. He has also announced a new project titled I AM STILL which will be released in the theatres.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.

