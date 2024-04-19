Why is Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won breaking viewership records? Top 5 reasons to watch

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears has been setting several records since its release. Even before the drama premiered, fans had been anticipating its release as the star cast would appear together for a project written by Park Ji Eun. She is also known for Legend of the Blue Sea, Crash Landing on You, My Love from the Stars and many more. As the drama nears its climax, here are 5 reasons you should watch it.

Stellar cast

The drama boasts of an amazing cast who are well known for their incredible work. Kim Ji Won has impressed audiences with her roles in My Liberation Notes, Fight for My Way, Descendants of the Sun and many more. Kim Soo Hyun has worked on hits like My Love from the Star, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, The Producers and many more. The cast also includes Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Joo Bin and many more.

Unpredictible ending

The drama started off on the right note and introduced the main point of the story. While viewers hope for a happy ending, they also expect the worst and prepare themselves for a sad alterantive. It is hard to figure out which way the story will turn. The viewers keep gussing how the plot will turn out. It might be a magical end and can also be a sob story.

Romance

The chemistry between the lead actors make for a great romance. Even if the dialogues and scenes seem cheesy, the actors pull it off with their stellar performance. They seem believeable in every shot. No wonder their moments together are makiing rounds on the internet. Kim Soo Hyun do an excellent job of pulling off their characters and giving them lives.

Family and business politics

While at the heart of it Queen of Tears is a romance, it is surrounded by family and business politics. There is a war between two parties to inherit the big departmental store business, one which rightfully deserves the cake and the other who are plotting to snatch it. There are a lot of twists and turns with the business plotline also to keep the viewers engaged.

Off-beat side couple

The side couple is what is stealing the show for many of the fans. The story of Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin's characters is something fresh and new. They have their moments of stress but there is also love and forgiveness between them. Despite knowing the truth about his wife, Kwak Dong Yeon's character is ready to accept his wife and kid back into his life and stands up for them.

