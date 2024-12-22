Year-Ender Poll: BTS’ Jungkook, EXO’s Baekhyun, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon or more; VOTE for the best 2024 K-pop male soloist

The year 2024 has been phenomenal for K-pop soloists, as they captivated audiences with their talent and charisma. Among them, male solo artists truly shone, delivering unforgettable performances and music. Let’s take a closer look at some of the exceptional male K-pop soloists who left fans in awe this year.

Several industry icons made a powerful impact with their releases. BTS’ Jungkook dedicated his heartfelt track Never Let Go to fans, while Jimin unveiled his second solo album, Muse. RM impressed listeners with his sophomore album, Right Place, Wrong Person. Despite being on hiatus due to military service, these artists continued to showcase their artistry. Following his discharge, Jin made a grand return with his debut solo album, adding to the excitement.

EXO members also highlighted their individuality with groundbreaking music. Chanyeol’s much-anticipated solo debut, Black Out, was a standout, while Baekhyun took the world by storm with his fourth mini-album, Hello, World. Their distinct styles further enriched the year’s musical scene.

With so many incredible releases, 2024 has truly been a remarkable year for male K-pop soloists. Now it’s your turn—vote for your favorite and let the best artist take the crown!