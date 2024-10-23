ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao does ‘damage control’ after failing to recognize APT is BLACKPINK’s Rosé's song; Watch

ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao created quite a stir after failing to recognize that BLACKPINK’s Rosé is the hitmaker behind APT. The catchy and upbeat collaboration with Bruno Mars is all over social media currently, marking an iconic moment in K-pop. During a recent livestream, the ZB1 member said that his bandmates kept singing the APT chorus, but he had no idea what it was.

It didn’t take long for him to figure out what it was as the fans quickly flooded the comment section saying that it was the latest release by BLACKPINK’s Rosé. He was utterly shocked and felt guilty for not recognizing it. He immediately apologized saying, “Sunbaenim (Senior) I am so sorry.” He promised that he would listen to APT 100 times and felt he was in ‘big trouble’. “Should I stop being a K-pop idol?”, Zhang Hao panicked.

However, he came up with a great idea to do some ‘damage control’. Joining his bandmates Kim Ji Woong and Sung Hanbin, the ZEROBASEONE member participated in the dance challenge for APT. Fans found it hilarious and even considered it a public apology for failing to recognize BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s song.

Watch the clips here:

APT is the latest track from BLACKPINK vocalist Rosé. She teamed up with the American singer Bruno Mars to create this catchy and upbeat song, which is unlike anything we have heard before from the On The Ground hitmaker.

The song is basically inspired by a Korean drinking game. Rosé revealed that initially, she asked her team to delete it from their phone as she was anxious about how the public would react to the theme.

But good thing that she released it, as it is now one of the most viral K-pop songs of this year. It debuted at No. 3 on Spotify Global Chart with a whopping 6.85 million streams and within 4 days it amassed 11.58 million, marking the biggest streaming day for any Asian act in 2024.

In addition, the music video has also garnered 100 million views as of October 23. APT is now the biggest male-female debut of 2024, surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight.

