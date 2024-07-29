Triptii Dimri shows us how to style same maxi dress in two stunning ways, from holiday to family outing

A true fashion maven goes above and beyond by re-inventing similar outfits and showing various distinctive ways in which the same piece of clothing can be dressed.

Recently, Triptii Dimri showcased her flair for fashion by re-styling the same dress in two distinct ways, proving that versatility and creativity can breathe a new life into any wardrobe staple. Let’s take a closer look at how Triptii Dimri styled one maxi dress in two ways.

Triptii Dimri’s maxi dress

The dress in question is a versatile piece Triptii Dimri wore on her vacation.

The actress’ Jemma paisley-print maxi dress was a perfect fit for her vacation. The dress has an ankle-length silhouette, thus creating a delicate and slimming effect. Noodle straps and a square neckline completed the dress and gave a trendy look to the outfit.

These are additional aspects that make the dress attractive, and the paisley prints spread over the fabric add to the outfit’s beauty. The intricate patterns add to the visual interest but also give a classic quality to it.

Keeping the focus on the dress, the Bad Newz actress opted for minimal accessories. In terms of footwear, she chose lavender sliders that provided a harmonious balance to it. Her hair was styled in loose waves, which enhanced the graceful vibes of the dress. For make-up, she went with a fresh and dewy look, keeping the overall look refined and polished.

Advertisement

Triptii Dimri’s second look

Triptii's versatile styling was once again evident as she wore the same maxi dress but with a refreshing twist. For the recent family outing, she showed us how to turn a chic dress into a casual one leaving behind the formal appearance, with some clever style choices. To give the dress a trendy edge, she added a denim waistcoat which brought the laid-back vibe.

She gave the dress a touch of luxe with a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag maintaining the outfit’s relaxed feel. Opting for a black wristwatch as her sole accessory, the diva finished her look in style. She kept her make-up minimal and fresh, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The dual styling of Jemma’s paisley-printed maxi dress shows that one piece of clothing can work for many occasions. Triptii Dimri shows her skill in transforming classic items into contemporary wearable dresses.

Advertisement

The way she added a denim waistcoat and crossbody bag from Louis Vuitton to the casual maxi dress is indeed an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. This approach not only highlights her fashion creativity but also serves as an inspiring example of how to make the most of your wardrobe staples.