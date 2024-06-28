Triptii Dimri's stunning black Versace dress worth Rs 4,21,600 is our ultimate girls' night out inspiration

Triptii Dimri is on a roll after the success of her film Animal. She is dazzling both on and off screen. Her recent rise to fame has not only been about her acting prowess but also her impeccable sense of style that’s turning heads in the fashion world.

After a well-deserved break and setting social media ablaze with flaunting her stunning vacation looks, Triptii Dimri is now back in action. Today, June 28 she graced us with another stylish ensemble at the trailer launch event of her film Bad Newz. Let’s check her latest look which can be your pick for your upcoming weekend party.

Triptii Dimri’s latest look

The Bulbbul actress once again shifted the spotlight towards her when she arrived at the trailer launch event in a little black dress from the brand Versace. Her striking LBD featured a cowl neckline and it was adorned with tonal crystal embellishments all over.

Her dress had thin straps and what caught our eye was the Medusa 95’ hardware adorning the shoulder straps, a signature detail of Versace. Also, it has become synonymous with the brand's luxurious and bold aesthetic. The price of Triptii's dress might make your eyes pop out, her dress comes with a price tag of Rs.4,21,600.

A dress similar to Triptii’s is perfect for weekend parties as it offers versatility. So, whether you are attending a rooftop gathering or an intimate dinner, this ensemble promises to elevate your look with classic appeal.

Triptii’s accessories and glam

For accessories, the Laila Majnu actress went with golden Versace hoop earrings worth Rs.27,500, adding a touch of luxury and glamor to her fit. She paired her mini dress with black strappy pump heels, which complemented the sleek silhouette of her dress well.

Her make-up was kept minimal yet glam with blushed cheeks adding a natural glow. The nude lipstick enhanced her lips and the perfectly applied eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes accentuated her eyes. Her side parted curly hair rounded off her look.

After this look, it is safe to say that Triptii Dimri does carry herself quite fashionably. Her fashion is a mix of glamor with a slight twist that makes it suitable for almost any event. If you are looking to draw inspiration from her ensemble, you might pick a similar dress with statement accessories like hoops and heels and go with minimal make-up if there’s any party coming up. So, are you planning to emulate her style for any upcoming event? Do let us know in the comments.

