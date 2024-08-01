5 Bollywood brides ft. Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and more who took a detour from classic red and dazzled in pink lehenga on their wedding

Are you smitten with the idea of being the pink desi bride? You don’t need to scour the internet to find your dream wedding lehenga because we have curated 5 pretty pink bridal looks of Bollywood brides like Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh, and not to forget, the OG of this trend, Anushka Sharma that will give you picture-perfect bridal style.

These ethereal alternatives to red are not only perfect for brides who adore pink but also for those who prefer a minimalistic look. Bookmark these celeb-approved lehengas if you desire to be a bride in blush.

Kiara Advani in the empress pink ombre lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Kiara wore Manish Malhotra’s ombre pink couture creation for her regal wedding in Jaisalmer. The ace designer called it an empress rose lehenga, and the masterpiece featured thousands of Swarovski crystals encrusted over its Roman architectural details. A half-sleeved blouse and sheer dupatta completed Kiara’s bridal ensemble.

The starlet added depth to her lehenga with rare emerald and diamond jewels, wearing stacks of pink bangles and a bespoke kaleera that incorporated the Shershaah couples’ shared love for their pet and favorite travel destinations. Kiara’s natural-looking bridal makeup focused on fluttery lashes, nude lips, and warm smokey eyes, and her hair was styled in a low bun decorated with dark pink flowers.

Rakul Preet Singh’s pink and ivory custom bridal lehenga by Tarun Tahilliani

For her Goa wedding, Rakul Preet chose a hand-embroidered floral lehenga in delicate pink and ivory hues, custom-made by Tarun Tahilliani. Rakul’s lehenga featured pastel 3-D floral motifs and the long sleeves of her blouse were made in sheer tulle sleeves with pearls and crystal details. A Swarovski crystals embellished sheer veil completed the bridal set.

Doctor G starlet offset her luminous pink lehenga with decadent uncut diamond jewelry, which included a magnificent choker necklace. She balanced the statement bijou with a glowy glam of muted eyeshadow and nude-pink pout.

Anushka Sharma’s timeless pink bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi

Anushka’s pink Sabyasachi lehenga with vintage floral charm is as iconic today as it was on the day of her quaint garden-themed wedding in Italy. Adorned with hand-embroidered lotus flowers, birds and butterflies, and embellished with pearls, and pink crystals, her full-skirted lehenga is paired with a half-sleeve blouse with a plunging neckline and a sheer veil with an embroidered border.

Her bijou is from Sabyasachi’s Heritage Jewellery collection, which includes cultivated pearls, pale pink spinel, and uncut diamonds. For her beauty choices, Anushka had a middle-parted bun decked up with fresh hydrangeas and her natural make-up featured smudged brown kohl and peach-pink tones.

Kriti Kharbanda’s scallop-trimmed bridal lehenga by Anamika Khanna

The Southern starlet chose a custom-made bridal lehenga by Anamika Khanna which was crafted in summery pink, a brighter version of pastel. Her lehenga set featured Rajasthani floral motifs, with dazzling gota work and scalloped edges that made it unique.

Kriti opted for a neat, centre-parted bun from which a stunning pink veil cascaded. Her makeup was subtle yet radiant, finished with a micro bindi. A layered choker necklace and other bridal jewels of uncut diamonds, and stacks of red bangles and kaleeras gave a traditional touch to her sparkling pink bridal lehenga.

Neha Dhupia’s powder pink silk bridal lehenga by Anita Dongre

Neha Dhupia’s bridal choice is a lesson in restraint. For her private wedding ceremony, she wore a powder pink silk lehenga by Anita Dongre. The bridal set features heritage Rajasthani embroidery techniques like gota patti, dori, zardozi and zari. A modest blouse with fitted elbow-length and a sheer dupatta with tassels and mint green details on its border completed her bridal ensemble.

Neha complemented her minimal pink bridal look with statement jewelry. She wore a gulbandh necklace made of uncut diamonds and emeralds, matched with jhumkas, maangtika and traditional red bangles. She sported a sleek bun and a fuchsia bindi that added a vibrant touch to her pared-back glam.

So, there you have it. Whether you love Kiara and Kriti’s intricate rose-kissed lehengas, Rakul and Anushka’s whimsical floral picks or Neha’s silken simplicity; let these Bollywood brides inspire you to embrace the romance of pink this wedding season.

Which celeb’s pink bridal look do you love? Comment now to share your favorite with us.

