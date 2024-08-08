Alia Bhatt in Tarun Tahiliani to Ananya Panday in Arpita Mehta: B-town divas who served major Gujarati wedding fashion inspo

The wedding season is upon us and while India is a vast country, it comes with equal variety of diversity in culture, fashion, food, and more. And a wedding is a place where you get to see all of these up front. If you've got a Gujarati wedding invitation, and don't know what to wear and how to style as guest, don't worry the Bollywood divas have got you covered.

During the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, both Radhika and her mother-in-law, Nita Ambani, beautifully embraced their Gujarati heritage by wearing intricately designed Banarasi sarees. The ladies typically choose exquisite sarees, eye-catching Kundan and polki jewelry, along with stylish yet comfortable shoes. If you're looking for a comprehensive lookbook inspired by celebrities, check out this list featuring style tips from Raveena Tandon, Alia Bhatt, and more.

Raveena Tandon in golden Kanjeevaram

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has a unique fashion sense and is known for her stunning looks. Recently, the diva was seen enjoying a wedding looking absolutely breathtaking in a golden Kanjeevaram saree which she draped by putting the pallu in front like a Gujarati style.

She paired her saree with a matching blouse and accessorized the look with polki layered neckpiece, danglers, and a few bangles. Raveena completed the look with a glam makeup, sunnies and floral carnation on her bun.

Madhuri Dixit in a purple saree

Madhuri Dixit once recreated her Hum Aapke Hai Koun look by donning the same purple saree with intricate embellishments from Jigar Mali's collection. She paired it with a full-sleeve blouse.

Madhuri was seen accentuating the look with green stone-studded neckpiece, earrings, a maang teeka, and some bangles. She completed the getup with a retro hairstyle and glam makeover.

Janhvi Kapoor in a green Bandhni saree

Janhvi has her own way of styling her looks. This one time she wore a green and peacock-blue hued Bandhni printed saree with fringe detailing at the border. She paired it up with a green velvety sleeveless blouse, and accessorized it with a broad choker neckpiece that featured green stones and moti detailing.

Janhvi Kapoor looked mesmerizing in the beautiful saree. Bandhni print is quite famous in Gujarat, if you have a wedding invitation, you can also wear something like the actress. She completed her look with a braided hairstyle and a minimal makeup.

Ananya Panday in a red saree

Ananya Panday looked stunning in the red and golden beauty. She wore a six-yards of elegance from Arpita Mehta's collection that featured zardousi detailing, broad border with mirror embellishments. She paired it up with a full-sleeve blouse that had intricate stone detailing on the sleeve hemline.

Ananya accessorized it with polki white and green stone-studded choker and ear studs, and completed the look with a glam makeup. She left her hair open to add an edge to the look.

Alia Bhatt in a light-weight Banarasi saree

Alia Bhatt has been flaunting her fashion skills and winning our hearts over the years. This one time, she wore a stunning multi-hued light-weight Banarasi saree from Tarun Tahiliani's collection, and made our hearts skip a beat. The beautiful pink and green tones made her look more elegant.

She chose to go for a jewelry-free appearance, with the exception of a stylish Kundan maang teeka. Alia finished off her look with a natural makeup style that included a hint of blush, well-defined brows, gentle pink eyeshadow, and a nude pink lip color. The actress styled her hair in a low ponytail.

This look can be achieved very easily - it's simple, classy and goes perfectly with the theme of the Gujarati wedding.

Well, what are your thoughts about this celebrity-inspired lookbook? Would you give these a try? Let us know which saree look you liked the most in the comments.

