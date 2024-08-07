Ananya Panday in checked blazer and denim jeans paired with Chanel backpack proves she’s the BAE we all are waiting for

Ananya Panday is once again making headlines with her latest airport look. The actress, gearing up for her upcoming web series Call Me Bae, took her promotional campaign to the airport, and she absolutely nailed it. Her latest airport appearance featured a standout accessory: a massive 6-foot yellow bag boldly emblazoned with call Me Bae. Her outfit was equally noteworthy in a blazer and denim jeans. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Ananya’s airport outfit featured a gray sleeveless top with a round neckline which provided a sleek and minimalistic base for her ensemble. On top of this, she decided to go for a checked blazer with a gray checkered pattern interspersed with pink lines in between. The blazer, with notch lapels, buttons, and rolled sleeves gave the all-important finishing touches to her look.

As for the bottoms, the diva combined wide-leg denim jeans with her blazer. The jeans having a dark blue design on the light wash introduced a contrasting dimension. It gave a classy appeal to the entire outfit with a casual and fashionable touch.

Her accessories were quite appropriate to enhance the appearance of her entire outfit. She wore delicate necklaces and earrings which added a touch of bling. The diva then complemented it with sneakers, giving a fashionable and comfy appearance, especially during rigorous travels. The show stopper was her Chanel duma backpack, a luxe fashion accessory that cost approximately Rs. 5 Lakh. It complimented her chic outfit adding an extra dose of drama to her overall look.

She wore minimal makeup featuring glossy lips, slightly flushed cheeks, and perfect sleek liner on her eyes. She had her hair styled in gentle curls, which gave her look a soft touch.

With the anticipation for her upcoming series Call Me Bae increasing, there is no question that Ananya’s fashion choices will leave everyone amazed and set the latest fashion trends. Tune in for more posts regarding the promotion trip and wait for more updates about the new series.