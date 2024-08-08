Shraddha Kapoor stays true to the spirit of red with her latest outfit featuring a bralette, jacket, and pants

Shraddha Kapoor has been making waves with her bold and vibrant fashion choices while promoting her upcoming film Stree 2. True to the film's theme, the actress recently stepped out in a striking red ensemble ft. a bustier, tailored jacket and pants. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor for her latest promotional appearance opted for a chic three-piece red outfit from the shelves of Saksha & Kinni. Her outfit consisted of a structured red bustier adorned with subtle black prints, which provided a base for her outfit. Layered over the bustier was a red cropped jacket designed with crisp collars and knotted cuffs that gave a refined touch.

To complete her striking outfit, the actress opted for floor-length, relaxed fitted pants that echoed the red and black color scheme. The pants adorned with matching black prints, added a touch of cohesion and continuity to her look while ensuring comfort.

To complement her bold outfit, the actress kept her accessories minimal yet stylish. She wore golden hoop earrings and multiple delicate finger rings from Palmonas which added a hint of bling.

Her make-up choices featured blushed cheeks and nude lips that created a soft, natural glow. Subtle smokey eyes and feathered brows enhanced her features. Her hair was styled in soft, side parted waves adding an elegant touch.

Shraddha Kapoor's promotional style for Stree 2 showcases her excellent fashion sense, perfectly capturing the essence of the film. As she embarks on her promotional journey, she makes sure to turn heads with her stunning outfits, especially as the film's release date draws near.