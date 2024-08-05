From sultry red to strappy green: 5 times Janhvi Kapoor wooed us in cut-out dresses

If Hollywood has Kim Kardashian, Bollywood has Janhvi Kapoor. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi has been in the industry for a long time now. While the actress has proved her worth in the acting field with her versatility, she has also been ruling the fashion world with her style.

While she can easily drape a saree and be comfortable in it, she can also make a bodycon dress look sexy. Recently, Janhvi shelled out back-to-back lewks as she was promoting her films Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh. In her looks, she maintained the theme of her two different movies and left us amazed with her lookbooks.

However, the actress has often been seen in a cut-out dress. Here are five times when she wore one and wooed us with her beauty.

Janhvi Kapoor in a red sultry cut-out dress

This year on Koffee With Karan, Janhvi appeared with her sister, Khushi Kapoor. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a bright red cut-out dress with a corset-like upper half and cut-out detailing in the middle. The outfit also had a thigh-slit cut.

She completed the look without jewelry and a glam makeover. With contoured cheeks, filled-in brows, smokey eyes, and a brown lip shade, Janhvi accentuated the whole getup.

Janhvi in a strappy cut-out dress

If Janhvi Kapoor were in the fashion industry, she could easily give the fashion models a run for their careers. However, when the Dhadak actress wore a green strappy cut-out dress designed by Marc Bouwer, we were left gasping for air. She looked super hot in it.

The halter-neck detailing, the long trail, the cut-outs, and the dress fitting her body like a dream made the outfit shine in its own beauty. She completed the look with smokey brown eyes, winged liner, blushed cheeks, and matte brown lips. Janhvi's hairstylist left her hair open in soft curls.

Janhvi Kapoor in black and white dress

Janhvi slayed another bodycon dress with cut-out detailing in the center and side undercut. The black dress had a white pipeline, which added depth to her attire. The outfit was from the brand Frisky.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a blow-dried hairstyle and completed the look with a matte foundation, brown eyeshadow, pointed winged liner, contoured cheeks, and a brown glossy and plumpy lip shade.

Janhvi in a blue dress

Janhvi Kapoor once wore a light blue bodycon dress while promoting her movie Good Luck, Jerry. However, what made the outfit look unique was the cut-out detailing on one side that flowed from her shoulder to her waistline. The cut-out made her flaunt her black bralette. It also featured a massive thigh-high slit.

The actress completed the look with her usual contoured face, defined brows, smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and blow-dried hairstyle. She made a point that no one can probably style a cut-out dress like her.

Janhvi Kapoor in a dreamy black dress

Janhvi once dazzled in a black dress from the Antithesis brand. The plunging neckline and massive cut-outs on both sides of her waistline made the outfit look even more sexy. She paired the ensemble with a diamond and emerald-studded neckpiece, matching ear studs, and a stack of bangles.

Janhvi Kapoor went with a glam makeover, with dark kohled eyes, smokey winged liner, blushed cheeks, and a soft brown lip shade. However, the actress's hairstyle helped her achieve a different look altogether. Her hairstylist tied her hair in a retro bun, leaving a few strands loose.

Well, isn't Janhvi Kapoor slaying in all of the looks? Let us know which one you liked among these 5 lookbooks.

