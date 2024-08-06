Alia Bhatt adds splash of color to her casual denim-on-denim look with a green tank top

Alia Bhatt, the reigning fashion diva, was recently spotted in the city rocking a casual denim-on-denim look featuring shirt and jeans. Looking stunning as always, Alia left fans spellbound with her style statement. Now let us take a closer look at her outfit.

Alia’s look featured a vibrant green tank top as the centerpiece of her outfit. The tank top’s bold color added a fresh pop to her ensemble. Over the tank, she layered it with a blue denim shirt, which gave her look a classic touch. The denim shirt had distinctive collars and rolled-up sleeves and was unbuttoned at the front which also added an extra dose of drama to its casual look.

The green tank top and blue denim shirt were paired with denim jeans highlighting the denim-on-denim trend and also creating a put-together look.

Denim-on-denim has been in trend for the last few decades. However, its charm has never faded away and moreover, it can still make fashion lovers go gaga over the trend.

As for accessories, the Darlings actress added a hint of glamor with a pair of tinted sunglasses, perfect for the casual city outing. As the brand ambassador for Gucci, Alia opted for brown sliders. For a touch of bling, the actress chose a golden hoop earring which did not overshadow the casual vibe.

Her make-up was minimal yet effective. She wore nude lipstick that gave her face a fresh and clean look with slightly blushed cheeks adding a healthy glow. Her hair was styled in a neat bun, keeping the focus on the outfit.

Alia’s recent city outing is an example of elevating a casual denim-on-denim look with stylish accessories. The diva has once again proved that she’s a fashion icon to watch.

