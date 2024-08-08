Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: 5 iconic onscreen bridal looks that brides-to-be can take notes of this wedding season

The wedding preparations are always on as long as the brides look out for the perfect ensemble for their wedding day. While some opt for simple and modern looks, others find their trousseau regal and traditional. Others take inspiration from Bollywood movies. If you walk down the nostalgic lanes of Bollywood movies, you will surely spot some iconic onscreen brides to take inspiration from this wedding season.

Be it Kalki Koechlin’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani crimson lehenga or the iconic orange lehenga that Alia Bhatt dolled up in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Bollywood has blessed us with many bridal looks that serve as inspiration.

Standing the test of ever-changing fashion, some bridal looks are ever-green even after a decade. Intrigued to know more? Fret not. We have 5 iconic and note-worthy onscreen moments for brides on screen.

5 iconic onscreen brides to take inspiration for this wedding season

1. Rani Mukerji’s iconic bridal look in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

The top of the list has to be the iconic bridal look in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK) that Rani Mukerji dazzled in. Dressed in a resplendent red lehenga adorned with intricate gold embroidery, her bridal look is etched in the minds of Bollywood fans. Her look continues to inspire brides-to-be, serving as a benchmark for bridal fashion in Indian cinema.

The bridal lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra was a masterpiece of craftsmanship. The heavy lehenga, paired with a fitted choli and the dupatta, added elegance. The choice of traditional red gave such perfect Bollywood Dulhan vibes.

Moreover, Rani's makeup was understated, allowing the outfit to take center stage. Her makeup was a dewy base with kohl-lined eyes and a classic bindi that rounded out her bridal look. Her statement jewelry comprised a heavy necklace, earrings, and a mang tikka. Rani's portrayal of a conflicted bride in KANK, coupled with her stunning bridal avatar, made her character Maya unforgettable.

2. Alia Bhatt’s bridal look is one to bookmark in every fashion journal

Giving every new-age bride a new fashion inspiration, Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in the bridal look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Donning a stunning orange lehenga from designer Manish Malhotra’s shelves was a treat to sore eyes. Her iconic bridal entry made millions of hearts flutter as her lehenga trailed down with utmost grandeur.

While most Bollywood onscreen brides opt for the classic sindoori red shade, Alia’s orange-colored lehenga proves one can stick with traditions and still experiment while looking royal at the same time. She wore a choli featuring a plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, cropped midriff, heavy gold cut dana, and gota work embroidery. Alia’s look was styled with a matching dupatta decked in similar adornments, featuring a layered ghera and an A-line silhouette.

She styled it with a regal-looking choker necklace, bangles, kaleere, mathapatti, a dainty nath, and jhumkas. Lastly, she went for a center-parted sleek bun adorned with white gajra, kohl-rimmed eyes, pink hints on her cheeks topped with a glossy pink lip shade, and a dainty bindi.

3. Kiara Advani's onscreen modern bridal look in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani's bridal look in Satyaprem Ki Katha was a perfect blend of traditions and a modern-day bridal vibe. She captivated audiences with a stunning ivory lehenga exquisitely embellished with mirror work, which added a refreshing contrast to the conventional red Bandhani dupatta.

A quintessential classic red dupatta added a touch of tradition to the contemporary ensemble. This combination created a fresh and contemporary bridal look, which was well-received by the audience. Kiara’s onscreen bridal look was elevated with opulent heavy jewelry, including a choker, mang tikka, and earrings, all complimenting her white lehenga.

In contrast, her natural makeup enhanced her features without overpowering the overall elegance. She opted for a subtle makeup base, a dash of shimmer on her eyes with eyeliner, and a nude glossy lip gloss. Kiara's on-screen bridal avatar set a new trend, inspiring brides-to-be to experiment with unconventional color palettes while retaining the essence of a traditional bride’s grandeur.

4. Kiara’s Jug Jug Jeeyo bridal look was a stellar one!

Kiara Advani’s onscreen bridal look from Jug Jug Jeeyo was one of the favorites in recent Bollywood years! Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Eka Lakhani, Kiara’s red lehenga was from Mrunalini Rao. With striking gold embroidery all over her lehenga and blouse, the diva looked absolutely mesmerizing. She wore it with a stylish racy blouse with a stylish V-neckline and a tulle-red veil set neatly on her head, which rounded off the ethereal ensemble.

She opted for an assemblage of heavy jewels comprising contrasting emerald necklace details that added to her bridal glory. With a matching matha patti and statement earrings, Kiara finished the look with oversized pair of kaleeras and red chooda bangles. For glam, a dewy makeup base, kajal-lined eyes, a tiny red bindi, and bold red lips sealed Kiara’s onscreen bridal look.

5. Kalki Koechlin’s minimal crimson lehenga is still a bridal goal

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani not only gave us some serious couple and friendship goals but also served us one such iconic bridal look that is a goal for all the minimalistic brides out there. Even after a decade, we think of Kalki’s stunning crimson-hued minimal bridal lehenga and its oozing charm. Pairing her intricately embroidered Sabyasachi lehenga with a tight choli that showed off her flat midriff and décolletage with so much grace and panache.

Personifying the notion of being innately beautiful, Kalki surely knew how to rock this stunning look. She decked up in a statement necklace, dangler earrings, and a mang tikka along with red glass bangles chooda. With a micro bindi in gold, Kalki’s bridal look was rounded with natural makeup and pink-nude lips.

Ask any millennial or a Gen-Z bride-to-be, and we are sure they will definitely refer to at least one of these iconic onscreen brides. These bridal looks have certainly left a lasting impact. Which of these looks did you like the most? Comment below and tell us your opinions, and also let us know more names that we might have missed out on.

