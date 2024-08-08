Alia Bhatt’s elegant necklace to Deepika Padukone’s stunning cape, 5 divas who nailed the Grandma Pearls trend perfectly

We have seen our grandmothers and mothers style their looks with small white balls—pearls. It's nothing new in the fashion and jewelry world. However, over the years, the customization of pearls in jewelry pieces decreased. But fashion experts have been bringing the pearl core trend back.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and other Bollywood actresses often oomph their getups with different experimental pearl looks. Now, if you're also looking for some inspiration to style your pearl jewelry without any further delay, let's get into it.

Alia Bhatt stacking up strings of pearls as a neckpiece

Alia Bhatt served as a regal beauty in a gorgeous black velvet saree from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's collection. The golden embellishments on the pallu and the border added charm, but what made a difference to her look was her choice of jewelry.

She elegantly stacked a string of pearl necklaces on her neck, along with a pair of matching ear studs. Alia completed the look with a messy bun hairdo, minimal makeup, and a bold red lip.

Kiara Advani in an experimental pair of danglers

At this year's Cannes Festival, Kiara Advani opted for a dazzling white outfit from Prabal Gurung's collection. The asymmetric sleeves, including a sleeveless detailing on one part and a puffy full-sleeve on the other, added an edge.

The Shershaah actress chose to have experimental jewelry pieces. Kiara wore a pair of swirling pearl earrings along with a golden bracelet adorned with more pearls and a ring.

Sonam Kapoor in a statement pearl neckpiece

In 2023, Sonam Kapoor introduced the Grandma Pearls trend by wearing Tamara Ralph couture and pairing it with pearl jewelry. She was seen donning a black peplum outfit with a massive hat to ooze a Hollywood retro look.

However, her big pearl single-strand statement necklace, matching ear studs, and bold red lip shade completed the whole look. The lower half of her ensemble also featured small pearl detailing.

Deepika Padukone in cape-style pearl jewelry

Deepika Padukone, at the 2022 Cannes Festival, wore a beautiful white ruffle saree with a tube-like blouse. The embellishments on her blouse added bling.

But the cape-style broad pearl-studded neckpiece covered from shoulder to shoulder gave depth to her look. Deepika completed the look with ear studs, smokey eyes, and a sleek bun hairdo.

Janhvi Kapoor in a choker necklace

During one of the promotional events, Janhvi Kapoor wore a pretty white and violet lehenga choli from Prints of Radhika. As she accentuated the look with minimal makeup and a soft curled hairstyle, her jewelry choice caught our eyes.

She opted for a small pearl-studded multiple-stranded choker necklace with a golden pendant and a pair of ear studs. The jewelry added princess-ey vibes to her look.

Well, if you want to bring back your Grandma pearl pieces to your lookbook, you sure can. Take inspiration from these divas on how to style them. Let us know which look caught your attention.

