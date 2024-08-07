Kiara Advani has often made her mark in the world of Bollywood fashion with her unique ensemble choices. Be it a classy gown, an elegant and vibrant saree, a traditional lehenga, or a casually stylish everyday look, Kiara knows just how to nail every look. She proved the same last evening by stealing the spotlight in a head-turning pink dress that looked just perfect.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and have a detailed glance at Kiara Advani’s statement-worthy pretty pink ensemble that looked all things femme and fabulous? It’s time for some Kiara-approved fashion inspiration.

If you’ve been thinking that Barbie season is over, then Kiara Advani literally ended up proving that wrong with her latest serve. She showed us that the gasp-worthy trend, which gained popularity last year, hasn’t gone anywhere, and it’s undeniably here to stay for the long run. The all-pink ensemble featured a stylish dress known as the ‘Odette midi dress’. It also came with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 73,042. Looking at the pretty piece, we think it’s worth the price!

This incomparable piece was created by none other than the fashion mavens at Rebecca Vallance’s esteemed label. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress’ simply spectacular pink dress served major Barbie vibes, and we’re still swooning over the mesmerizing ensemble. The vibrant pink dress also gave us a major dose of coquette aesthetics with ruffled embellishments.

Advertisement

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked like a pretty princess who had strapped herself out of a dreamy fairytale. Her classy pick’s off-the-shoulder neckline was also super alluring. It added a rather sultry twist to her modern look. The ankle-length midi dress with the ruffled floral-inspired design was a total work of art. It perfectly wrapped around her toned frame and suited the JugJugg Jeeyo actress like a charm.

Further, even the corseted and body-hugging silhouette of the dress helped the diva flaunt her slender frame. Even the fiery back slit enhanced and elevated the chic look’s design. Kiara completed her splendid outfit with light pink satin crystal-embellished stiletto heels. These modern picks, worth Rs. 9,499, were crafted by the creative geniuses at Charles & Keith. We love the well-harmonized appeal of the diva’s outfit.

Talking about her accessories, Advani kept things minimalistic with an elegant and shimmery diamond ring on her finger. This added some bling to the ensemble and ensured that all the attention remained focused on her much-deserving dress. Coming to her hairstyle, which also slayed, Advani chose to tie her hair up and style her dark tresses into a high and well-formed ponytail with a back-combed and sleek base. The puffed-up style was just amazing.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Kiara chose to complement her vibrant ensemble with an oh-so-glamorous makeup look with well-shaped and filled eyebrows. She also added mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow, the perfect contour, and blushed cheeks for a pop of color. Her perfect pink lipstick was the highlight of the look.

So, what did you think of Kiara Advani’s stunning outfit? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: 7 ideas on what to wear to an interview inspired by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and more