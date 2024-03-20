Ananya Panday channels mermaid vibes at Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards in David Koma's risqué thigh-high slit sequin outfit

Ananya Panday attended the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024 on March 18. The star-studded affair created ripples across social media platforms. Amongst the scintillating Bollywood beauties, Chunky Panday’s darling daughter, actor Ananya Panday made sure all eyes were on her as she walked out in a sultry aquamarine ensemble that channeled mermaid vibes.

From lehengas to oversized co-ord sets, this Gen-Z diva is known for her versatile wardrobe. Upping her fashion quotient every time she steps out, Ananya Panday made sure she turned heads as she brought glitz and glamor to the red carpet this time around too. She was spotted posing with the Pinkvilla award she won for being the most stylish ‘Performer of the Year’ award for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Ananya Panday makes heads turn for all the right reasons at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards

The Student Of The Year 2 actress grabbed all eyeballs at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024. Known for her chic and edgy style, Ananya Panday kept her Gen-Z vibe in check as she posed for the camera in a gorgeous shimmery outfit.

The actress looked uber-stylish wearing a stunning aquamarine sequin crop top and skirt ensemble from a London-based fashion designer - David Koma. The semi-sheer top featured a high round neck, short cap sleeves, with a fitted silhouette and back exposed zip closure. With an all-over sequin, the top is priced at INR 83,777 (1,009 USD). The diva paired this sequin top with a matching skirt from the same designer.

This semi-sheer metallic tube sequin maxi skirt featured a high-waist design, with hip embroidered metallic tube embellishment that depicted a serpent coiled around her waistline which added an edgy touch to her look. With a deep thigh-high slit and floor-length silhouette, Ananya looked simply spectacular. Curating a perfect ensemble, this sequin skirt alone comes with a whopping price tag of INR 2,00,518 (USD 2,415) and is bought from the website H Lorenzo.

Here’s how Ananya Panday accessorized to elevate her look further

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress made sure she tied her look together with everything aquamarine. From her dash of green eyeshadow to her footwear, Ananya Panday’s look was effortlessly striking.

To complement the serpent metallic tube embellishment on her skirt, the Gehraiyaan heroine wore a stunning pair of heels. These René Caovilla Cleopatra Fluo green satin sandals featured coiled straps with a satin finish and added the perfect dash of green. These stunning pair of stilettoes are priced at INR 74,298 (£825).

For makeup, Ananya Panday opted for a dewy base that went perfectly with the shimmer of her dress. Her contoured cheeks and metallic nude lips further accentuated the metallic aqua eyeshadow that the diva added to her inner eye corners. With tousled hair, droplet earrings, and dainty fingerrings, Ananya’s look was surely refreshing.

How did you like Ananya Panday’s sultry and edgy look? Let us know in the comments below right away.

