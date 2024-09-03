Traveling can be stressful with so much packing and work but looking stylish while you do The same really doesn't have to be, and Gen-Z actresses like Ananya Panday have visibly proven the same, every time she steps outside. She recently wore a blue hoodie with matching baggy jeans and classy flat sandals to the airport, proving comfort and style can indeed go hand-in-hand, especially with airport style.

So, if you're looking for inspiration for a last-minute airport ensemble then, Ananya Panday’s latest comfy yet stylish airport look is sure to provide some great ideas. Let’s just zoom right in and have a more detailed glance at the Call Me Bae diva's look.

Ananya Panday has been able to turn heads with her fashionable picks and her airport looks are legit no different. Her latest attire was no exception. The Dream Girl 2 actress managed to serve comfort with a side of Gen-Z-approved sass with a blue-hued look that was just all things amazing as well as fashionable. The outfit featured a full-sleeved and oversized light blue hoodie with a graphic print on the same.

This embroidered bull shark hoodie, with a high and circular neckline, was created by the fashion experts at Deep. It came with an unexpectedly affordable price tag of approximately Rs. 4,616. Its loose style also gave the outfit a Gen-Z-approved androgynous appeal that totally slayed. We totally loved it.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress further paired her oversized hoodie with matching high-waisted blue denim jeans. These baggy jeans had convenient pockets on both sides, and they provided a very casual yet flattering silhouette. This is precisely why such comfortably stylish jeans are just perfect for casual outings, airport looks, and even everyday wear.

She also completed her airport look with matching blue flat sandals to give a sporty and casually chic edge to the ensemble. This classic pick, known as the Blue Arizona Eva sandals from Birkenstock, also came with the affordable price tag of Rs. 4,990. Ananya’s choices is exactly what made this outfit so relatable. If your aesthetic aligns with hers, it's time to draw inspiration from Ananya Panday's super trendy airport outfits. Trust us, they're the BOMB.

Ananya Pandey also continued her love affair with all things simple and minimalistic by keeping her accessories very limited. The list included simple and small hoop earrings with matching rings on her fingers. She also added glasses with a sleek frame. These choices ensured that her much-deserving Gen-Z airport look is able to shine under its own spotlight.

However, what truly managed to set her airport look apart was the fact that she kept the minimalistic theme going even with her glam game, which was also visibly on point. Panday’s natural no-makeup look, with just a touch of blush and nourishing lip gloss, helped her flaunt her natural beauty while channeling her inner glow. In fact, her gorgeous smile was literally the highlight of the whole airport look.

Last but not least, Panday also tied her luscious and dark locks up and styled them into a high and effortlessly manageable bun. This modern back-combed hairstyle with a sleek base also helped Ananya keep things simplistic and cool, while also helping her beat the airport heat.

So, what did you think about Ananya Panday’s latest airport look? Would you want these chic picks in your closet? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

