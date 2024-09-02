With the wedding season taking over, the time to celebrate the power of love is here. But, amidst all the work and preparations, have you considered what you’re going to wear for these occasions with which unique hairstyles? Also, how are you going to stand out with unexpected moves? Well, worry not, we have just the idea that you’ve been looking for—Why don’t you add some traditional spark with types of braids? These hairstyles are definitely going to add some gorgeousness to your wedding looks.

Moreover, what better way to slay than with celebrity-approved ideas with unique and fashionable types of braids to elevate your look? Why don’t we zoom right in to have a closer look at some of the classiest braid hairstyles to go with your wedding season-ready sassy ethnic looks?

7 types of braids to add charm to your ethnic wedding season looks 2024:

Sleek braid with extension:

If you are one of those modern divas who believe that plaits are old and outdated, you’ve totally got it wrong. After all, Deepika Padukone recently showed us that different types of braids are in fact, the best way to go for traditional looks, even for curly hair.

The Jawan actress went for a rather sleek look with a well-formed and long plait with all sections of hair, created with attached extensions for that super unique boho babe appeal. You can easily try such hairstyles with all of your lehengas and sarees for an effortlessly modern appeal.

French braid:

Have you ever tried to start your hair differently with unique and popular hairstyles like the French braid? If you haven’t you’re undeniably missing out. After all, even Alia Bhatt believed in the power of this simply astonishing classic three-strand braid hairstyle, created with your natural hair.

She wore a beautiful floral yellow saree with a French braid hairstyle, not too long ago. With multiple braids made in the front, and tied back with a nice matching ribbon. Even if you have short hair, this type of braids hairstyle is going to take your fusional suit or saree look to a new level.

Loose braid with flowers:

Are you one of those Gen-Z babes who is absolutely obsessed with old Bollywood movies and just cannot get over the beautiful display of unique outfits as well as the most dramatic types of braids hairstyles donned by the actresses? Well, Tamannaah Bhatia has just the single braid hairstyle inspiration to match your tastes.

The Lust Stories 2 actress styled her luscious and dark locks into a long braid with a rather loose base with a puffed-up twist and a middle parting. You can easily embellish such hairstyles with different types of flowers and even gajras for the ultimate traditional wear look.

Dutch braid:

Have you ever experimented with sassy and uniquely tied Dutch braids? If you haven’t then you must give them a go because these modern types of braids can actually take your look from a simple statement to an unforgettable ensemble. Just like they did for Karisma Kapoor

The Murder Mubarak actress recently elevated her fusional ensemble with a well-crafted Dutch braid to add a bit of modern magic. You can undeniably pair such hairstyles with fusion looks just as well as traditional saree looks and even trendy Anarkali suits.

Classic braid with Parandi:

Classic long braids with colorful and well-decorated parandis have long been the pride-laden secret of Punjab, and if you’re thinking about rocking a trendy patiala suit this wedding season then, this is just the best and most gorgeous traditional braids hairstyle for you.

In fact, Janhvi Kapoor recently showed us how to get this look right with a pink and yellow suit and a matching long classic braid, decorated with a matching parandi. You can easily match your traditional wear look with these parandis to add some traditional allure to them.

Dramatic embellished braid:

Are you a huge Shraddha Kapoor fan who loved to recreate the beloved Stree 2 actress’ incomparable desi looks? Well, why not bring these to the wedding season with her signature different types of braids hairstyles to give a touch of Bollywood sass to your ethnic beauty?

Wondering how to make that happen? Well, let’s take inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor’s latest vibrant red saree look. She tied her long dark locks into a long braid and decorated the same with a sparkly gold ribbon for a unique touch. You can change the color of the ribbon to meet your wedding outfit and accessories’ colors.

Modern ponytail braid:

One of the easiest types of braids styles that every Indian fashionista has had some experience with is the good old ponytail braid. But, did you know that even these breeds with a natural texture can be elevated into something new to take your traditional look from 50 to a proper 100?

Don’t believe us? Well, then you better believe the undisputed fashion queen of Bollywood i.e. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. She recently paired her vibrant red look with a unique blend of ponytail and basic braid with a white thread. Such looks are perfect for every outfit from your western picks to your fusional and even traditional needs.

With these 7 statement-worthy celebrity-approved hairstyles with different types of braids, you’re going to have some fun elevating your traditional attire for all wedding festivities, this season. After all, who doesn’t want to slay the ethnic way with standout types of braids hairstyles for such fun occasions?

So, which of these amazing hairstyles with different types of braids is your favorite? Are you feeling inspired for the season? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

