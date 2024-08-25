Ananya Panday has always been one of the leading and beloved Gen-Z style icons in Bollywood, and her latest look shows us exactly why she belongs right there at the top. She opted for a long pink dress to serve all things amazing at an event on Saturday evening. This fierce look suited her complexion, and we are super inspired by her statement-worthy choices.

So, why don’t we have a detailed glance at Ananya Panday’s recent event-ready pink look to get a slice of fashion-forward inspiration from her stylish Gen-Z-approved ensemble game?

Ananya Panday’s style has always been all things fierce and fabulous, she loves to serve relatable and swoon-worthy formal looks just like the one that she serves, last evening. The Dream Girl 2 actress personified ‘pretty in pink’ with a gasp-worthy pink dress that accentuated her curves with its bodycon silhouette while perfectly suiting her oh-so-enviable frame. The long dress also visibly elongated her legs.

The ankle-length and bright pink-hued dress, which was crafted delicately by the fashion experts at Nour Fathallah’s label, also came with an unexpectedly hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 50,192. The classy bodycon pick also had a strapless and alluring neckline that gave a rather fiery twist to her femme and fabulous fit. However, the gorgeous black glittery floral embellishment on the side of the dress was the highlight of the whole swoon-worthy outfit.

The bright hue of the dress also made the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ complexion glow. It’s like she legit made a case for all things pink, and we’re here for it. Last but not least, Panday completed her formal look with strappy and embellished black stardust 100mm heels from Aquazzura. These classy picks also elevated the whole vibe of her simply chic dress.

Furthermore, Ananya also went with limited yet stunning accessories for this look, like delicate ear-cuff-like bedazzled earrings with a unique style. She also added a set of matching shimmery rings on her fingers. This wise decision allowed the actress to let the stylish pink ensemble take center stage, proving that simplicity is always the best choice.

Further, Panday also kept her makeup look subtle with a rather flawless and radiant base. She added some shiny eyeshadow with volumizing mascara and black eyeliner to define her eyes. She also added a subtle touch of pink blush to add a pop of color to her femme look. However, her shiny pink lip tint was the highlight element of the whole look, and we adored it.

Last but not least, she chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a neat and well-tied high bun. The effortlessly elegant and easy-to-manage hairstyle with a sleek and combed base and a middle parting, made sure that her oh-so-gorgeous face was just perfectly visible.

But, what do you think of Ananya Panday’s pink bodycon dress formal look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

