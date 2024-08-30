Ananya Panday is a true blue fashion queen, and she dares to pick some of the most unique ensembles—This is exactly what makes her look simply fabulous while visibly setting her apart. Keeping up with the pre-existing reputation, the actress stepped out to promote her upcoming series, Call Me Bae. For this occasion, she donned a sassy orange top with unique black-hued fitted pants. We are completely obsessed with Ananya Panday street style ensemble.

So, why not zoom in for a closer look at Ananya Panday’s unique orange-hued top with the simply stylish black pants outfit? It’s time to take a scoop of fashion-forward inspiration from the Dream Girl 2 actress’ resplendent sense of style.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress has always managed to hit just the right mark with her fashion statement, and the latest one was no different. Her modern and mesmerizing orange-and-black ensemble was just the fiercest. The classy look featured incredibly awesome choices, brought to life by one of Bollywood’s most loved fashion designers, Prabal Gurung. We adore Ananya Panday fashion.

The charming Spring/Summer 2024 look also came with rather hefty price tags. The black pants, worth Rs. 33,900, made the ensemble look fabulous and incomparably luxurious. The unique top had a striking orange hue that made the Student Of The Year 2 actress’ complexion glow. It also had a wrapped style with bold and beautiful front slits with strategically placed cuts, adding a rather sultry twist to the look.

The eye-catching top, with a V-shaped neckline and bold straps, also had a dramatically long side extension that trailed beside the diva as she walked ahead with confidence and grace. This was paired with floor-length black pants, which obviously weren’t basic. The Gen-Z-approved pants had a wide-legged and flared style with a side-draped design that was just so brilliant.

Ananya also completed her outfit with matching black pumps with a sharp-toed design, giving a rather formal and femme vibe to the overall stylish ensemble. The cool heels also gave a rather well-thought-out vibe to the ensemble. An outfit as versatile as this one is perfect for every occasion—From coffee dates, hanging out with friends, a fun day at the mall, and even fun girls’ nights out with your best friends. We’re in love with Ananya Panday outfit.

Furthermore, Panday went with minimalistic accessories to add some charm to the unique ensemble. The list included delicate small-sized metallic gold hoops and matching statement-worthy rings on her fingers. This ensured that all the focus remained stable on her charming orange-and-black ensemble. Even her well-manicured nails were a very wise decision.

Moreover, Ananya also kept her makeup very subtle, with a radiant base. She also highlighted her eyes with some light eyeshadow, expertly filled eyebrows, and volumizing mascara. She also applied a touch of blush to add a pop of color. However, her peach lip tint was the prettiest element of the whole makeup look.

Last but not least, she chose to tie her dark tresses up and styled them into a neat and high bun with a middle parting. The stylish hairstyle also had a rather sleek and well-combed base. It also ensured that Ananya’s beyond-gorgeous face and her delicate gold earrings were able to peek out and shine under the well-deserved spotlight.

But what did you think of Ananya Panday’s super sassy black-and-orange look? Are you feeling inspired to slay the Gen-Z way? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

