THROWBACK: When Mouni Roy revealed how she put on 30 kg before Naagin and was bedridden for 3 months straight

If one remembers the hit TV show Naagin, Mouni Roy's name always pops up first. However, do you know that the actress had gained 30 kg and was bedridden for 3 months? Well, in today's throwback segment, get to know how the actress had to undergo a tough phase in her life before the supernatural show.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mouni Roy revealed that she gained 30 kg and had thought that her life was over, as she was bedridden. "I had my L4-L5, slip disc degeneration, and calcium stone I had, so I was completely bedridden for three months."

She then said that after those three months, she had put on almost close to 30 kgs. She felt like her life was over. Roy then revealed the myth related to losing weight by eating less. The Naagin actress who was sick 7-8 years ago was on a lot of pills and painkillers and was not in the limelight when she started with the supernatural drama show.

When the Gold actress, was asked further on how she lost weight, she quipped that once she stopped taking the medicines, half of the water weight went away, and she lost a couple of kgs like that. However, she then realized that not eating food was an unhealthy way of losing weight.

"I would do these juices three days, four days, five days and I would just be cranky and in a horrible mood and I would just not feel like talking to anyone", the Brahmastra actress had then said.

Mouni then also expressed that she understood that food was essential. Her issue was that she used to eat large quantities of food for three people. After controlling the habit, she stopped as her body did not need that much food.

Mouni then went to a nutritionist who helped her with a proper diet. Talking about the diva, she has done many Bollywood movies like Made In China, Romeo Akbar Walter, to name a few. However, it was in Naagin that her role as a shape-lifting serpent made fans crazy for her.

