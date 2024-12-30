Mahira Khan brings the sparkle ahead of New Year in stunning two-toned sequin saree by Manish Malhotra

Pakistani beauty and style icon Mahira Khan has been on a sartorial roll lately, and we are here for every outfit she serves. While she’s no stranger to turning heads, her recent look in an ombre sequin saree by Indian designer Manish Malhotra has left us truly speechless. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The saree Mahira wore is an absolute piece of art. It has a great magical combination of silver and orange. This saree is all bejewelled and reflective from every angle, creating an ethereal effect. The luminous silver matched with the fiery orange lends a very modern touch to the traditional silhouette, thus making it to be just perfect for someone wanting to steal the limelight.

It was a sleeveless orange blouse that completed the whole ensemble and topped it with added glamour. The blouse had a stylish cut-out back and was covered in sequin details. Together with the vibrant orange color, this blouse tied the whole outfit together beautifully, making it both cohesive and striking.

When draping such a stunning saree, accessories must be minimal and Mahira knows this better than anybody. She kept it simple yet classy with a pair of diamond earrings as proof that sometimes, less is more.

Advertisement

As usual, Mahira opted for her dewy glam makeup, which always leaves one speechless. Her kohl-rimmed eyes accentuated her natural beauty. Fluttery lashes, glossy lips, coral blush and highlighted cheeks added to her radiant glow. Hints of brown eyeshadow and on-fleek eyeliner added depth. It was an ideal make-up look to enhance her sparkling saree without overshadowing it.

Her hair is tied in a neat bun which brings that polished sophisticated vibe to her overall look. The sleek bun well-balanced the dazzling saree, making her look very refined and elegant.

Mahira Khan's silver and orange sequin saree look is nothing short of iconic. Everything about it from the bold palette to the understated accessories and classic makeup just screams glamour. This is one of those books where everything exudes glamour. Whether on a red carpet or a star-studded event, this look guarantees that all eyes will be on you.

So, if you are in search of some ultimate saree inspiration, Mahira Khan just served it on the glittering platter!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mahira Khan delivers stylish wedding guest goals in stunning green kalidar kurta set worth Rs 85,750