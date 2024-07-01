Fawad Khan's Humsafar co-actress Mahira Khan praises his upcoming project Barzakh; drops cute comment

After more than a decade, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed will be seen lighting up the screens with their compelling chemistry in an upcoming series titled Barzakh. The trailer has been recently released and it has been getting a lot of love and appreciation from fans.

Fawad's Humsafar co-actress and popular actress, Mahira Khan, couldn't hold herself but share her excitement on the trailer release.

Mahira Khan shares appreciation for Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Barzakh

Barzakh is an intriguing story revolving around love, togetherness, and emotional confrontations. The trailer of the project is a testimony that the series has been shot at a bigger level as compared to other Pakistani dramas. Fawad Khan's previous co-actress Mahira Khan from Humsafar shared her views on the trailer by dropping a cute comment. She wrote, 'UFF' (lit emoji).

Take a look at the trailer of Barzakh and Mahira Khan's comment on the same:

More about Fawad Khan- Sanam Saeed's Barzakh

Barzakh is helmed by renowned director Asim Abbasi and features popular actors like Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, and others. Abbasi is known for touching on difficult topics like mental health, generational trauma, and postpartum depression, among others and Barzakh has a shade of the same.

The story of the project revolves around an elderly man deciding to get engaged with the love of his life. However, the catch is that his lover is nowhere to be seen. It is said that she died years ago. As the old man announces his engagement, he calls his estranged children which unveils a series of confrontations, confessions, and emotional baggage.

Barzakh is slated to release on Zindagi's YouTube channel and ZEE5 Global on July 19, 2024. Barzakh has already received acclaim for Series Mania in France.

