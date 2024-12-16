Mahira Khan delivers stylish wedding guest goals in stunning green kalidar kurta set worth Rs 85,750

Who says you need to cross borders to serve some serious fashion? Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, even though not currently working in India, is still winning hearts with her impeccable style. If you thought her fashion game was just about glamorous red carpets and cinematic flair, think again! Mahira just served some good wedding guest outfit goals with a kurta and churidar set that proves she is indeed the queen of effortlessness.

Mahira’s beautiful deep green georgette kalidar kurta is from the shelves of Indian designers Rimple and Harpreet. The lovely rich hue is an excellent background for fine golden thread embroidery that runs beautifully across the borders, sleeves, back, and hem. But what really makes this kurta special is the artistry itself. The original print of the kalidar is based upon archival resist-dyed cotton fragments, and the embroidery reflects a mid-nineteenth-century women robe-likely from Kutch

With Kasab-dori work, resham marodi ka kaam, gora patti, sequins, and pearls, this piece looks like it's flown straight out of a royal wardrobe. The detailing is just amazing, making all the "ethnic fashion goals" possible.

But the real magic happened when she teamed it with an earthy red silk salwar that understatedly made a perfect match with the kurta. The salwar, too, made of silk, had all the heavy embroidery in the kurta ensuring a perfect match to echo the regal feel of the outfit.

Advertisement

Mahira teamed the kalidar kurta with an exquisitely embroidered tissue dupatta of silk that is no less breathtaking as well. The soft sheen of the dupatta perfectly adds that touch of elegance to the entire look. It's one of those attires that just creates the effect that– for a moment–a person steps into a fairytale and makes you believe that looking good is totally within reach! Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 85,750.

The accessories? A golden dream. Mahira opted for a golden palette matching with embroidery of the kurta, her accessories featured delicate gold bangles, sophisticated earrings, maang-tikka, and a beautiful golden hairpin adding sophistication to her attire. Her rings were the perfect statement pieces, adding just enough shine without overwhelming the look. Completing her outfit were a pair of golden juttis that pulled everything together and gave traditional touch to her wedding guest outfit.

In terms of makeup, Mahira went for a soft and dewy finish- perfectly suited for a wedding guest look; fresh yet timeless. The eyes were rimmed with kohl, making her gaze unbelievably beautiful, plus she added a hint of bronze eyeshadow and mascara-laden lashes dramatic yet subtle. Soft skin-finished blushed cheeks gave her cheeks that naturally flushed look, while the feathered brows beautifully framed her face. That nude soft lip rounded off the rest of her makeup making her look beautiful and fresh.

Advertisement

Mahira’s hair, styled in a neat braid, was the perfect choice for this elegant look. Tied up and adorned with a pink parandii, it was a playful yet graceful addition that tied her entire aesthetic together, giving us major hair envy!

The look of Mahira Khan is the ultimate wedding guest style inspiration. So, if you want to borrow such effortless elegance for your next wedding invite, just take a leaf out of her book. The perfect mix of gold, grace and just a hint of pink!

ALSO READ: Mahira Khan brings her fashion A-game on Italian vacation in slip dresses, casual fits, and more