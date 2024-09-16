Throwback to Humsafar actress Mahira Khan’s floral saree paired with a mustard blazer to give a boost of fusion to your wardrobe

Mahira Khan, Pakistan’s pride and a global fashion icon, has a style game as strong as her acting chops. Today, we’re taking a nostalgic trip back to a moment that still has us swooning: Mahira’s fabulous fusion of a blazer with a saree. With this look, she made it clear that she’s not only an on-screen beauty but also a trendsetter who defines fashion on her own terms. Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Mahira Khan stunned everyone with her unique and stylish outfit choice. The actress wore a beautiful white saree adorned with delicate soft pink and green floral prints. The beige-colored saree had a cool, breezy vibe, making the entire look elegant and perfect for festive occasions.

To give the saree a modern twist, Mahira paired it with a mustard blazer. The mustard color complemented the white saree beautifully, making the outfit stand out even more. The combination of the floral saree and the structured blazer created a chic fusion look, adding a striking contrast to the ensemble.

If you're looking to mix formal and traditional elements for an upscale event such as charity galas, cultural functions, or a formal dinner, Mahira’s look is perfect to adopt. It’s a fantastic choice for office gatherings or any occasion that requires a combination of formality and chicness. The saree, with its structured elegance, carries an air of being both crisp and corporate.

Her saree and blazer ensemble looked fabulous, not only because of the outfit itself but also due to her simple yet elegant jewelry and makeup, which complemented her complexion perfectly. She wore only one accessory — a pair of dangling earrings. These earrings matched her outfit beautifully and added a touch of refinement.

Mahira’s makeup was simple and minimal, highlighting her natural beauty. A nude lipstick provided a subtle and soft color, while a slight flush on her cheeks gave her a fresh, natural look. Silver eyeshadow added a hint of sparkle, and thickened eyelashes, achieved with mascara, enhanced her eye makeup. To complete the look, she styled her hair in gentle waves, giving her a soft and demure appearance.

In total, Mahira Khan’s ensemble is a masterclass in updating traditional attire while keeping it grand and classy. Her look serves as inspiration for anyone seeking to incorporate grace and sophistication into their outfit, whether for a formal event or simply to make a stylish statement.

