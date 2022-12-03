The Legend of Maula Jatt crosses $10 million Worldwide; Rumored India release in December

Maula Jatt is the biggest grosser ever for Pakistani cinema in every single market whether it is Pakistan, America, Gulf or Europe and in most of them doubling or more the previous record. Previously, Jawani Phir Nhi Aani 2 was the biggest Pakistani film with PKR 73 crores worldwide, Maula Jatt has so far tripled that number, and continues to go higher. The Punjabi language actioner is also the biggest Punjabi film ever, beating the Indian counterpart Carry on Jatta 2 ($9 million) and Chaar Sahibzaade ($8.50 million).

The biggest motion picture from the Pakistani film industry, The Legend of Maula Jatt , is living up to its title with its legendary performance at the box office. Released on 13th October, the Fawad Khan and Mahir Khan starrer has grossed PKR 220 crores ($10 million) globally in its seven-week box office run. Of that, PKR 87.50 crores ($3.98 million) is from the home country and PKR 132.50 crores ($6 million) is from overseas markets.

Jatt is outperforming Bollywood titles in various overseas markets. In the UK, with £1.39 million the film is the biggest grosser from South Asia since Padmaavat in 2018, beating various high-profile releases like Sanju, Ponniyin Selvan, Race 3, Zero, KGF 2, RRR, and so on. In Norway, the film is the highest-grosser ever, beating Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

There are reports of the film releasing in India on 23rd December, though no official announcement on the same is made yet. There has been an officially unofficial ban on the cultural exchange between the two countries since 2019, though recently some Punjabi films from India managed to release in Pakistan. The release of Maula Jatt will at minimum be reciprocating that attempt and can potentially lead to the easing of restrictions on Bollywood movies in Pakistan in near future.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of The Legend of Maula Jatt is as follows:

Pakistan - $3,975,000

USA / Canada - $2,200,000

United Kingdom - $1,550,000

Middle East - $1,380,000

Australia - $370,000

Norway - $125,000

Europe - $300,000

Rest of the World - $100,000

Total - $10,000,000