EXCLUSIVE: Expert approved tips on how to deal with acne during monsoons

The monsoons bring a soothing relief after the sweltering heat of the summer. And who doesn’t enjoy getting a little drenched once in a while! But have you noticed that the rains can make your acne situation worse? You need to show some extra love to your skin during this season, to prevent an acne flare-up. Here, we share a few tips which will help you take care of your skin while you enjoy the beauty of the downpours!

Why Do You Get More Acne During The Rains?

You may be someone who gets acne only in the rainy season or all year round, especially if your skin is on the oilier side. The rainy season is mostly characterised by sultry weather and increased humidity. These weather conditions lead to the production of excessive sebum which makes your skin even oilier. This excess oil along with dirt and dead skin cells clogs the pores on your skin, which leads to breakouts.

Also, the excess moisture and warmth in the air help the acne-causing germs, such as bacteria or fungi, to flourish on your skin. These germs feed on the depositions on your skin surface and make your acne condition even worse during the rains.

Skin-care Tips for Acne-Prone during the Rainy Season

Firstly, to wash away the excess oil and dirt, use a mild cleanser that suits your skin type. Make sure not to overwash though, as this will dehydrate your skin. Your skin will secrete more oils to compensate for the dryness, which in turn will give you more acne.

Use a gentle exfoliator once or twice a week. This will remove the depositions of dirt and dead cells from your skin surface and also unclog your pores. Products with BHA (beta hydroxy acids) such as salicylic acid are not only helpful in treating existing acne, but also prevents future breakouts.

You can also use a plant-based toner for a little extra cleansing to remove the makeup residues or other products from your skin. A little spritz of rose water or green tea can refresh your skin and help keep those acne germs at bay.

It is a good idea to avoid heavy makeup and oil-based products during this season if you already have oily, acne-prone skin. Also do not skip your sunscreen.

You may not feel very thirsty during the rainy season, but do make sure to drink lots of water so that your skin doesn’t get dehydrated. You can also try some natural drinks like turmeric latte, green tea or kefir which will help you get clear skin from inside.

Avoid oily, spicy or high-sugar foods, and also excess alcohol and caffeine. Include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet to get a good dose of vitamins and antioxidants. This will keep your skin healthy and reduce blemishes.

Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne During The Rains

Here, we list a few easily available, natural ingredients that may help you to get relief from acne during the rainy season.

Neem leaves and sandalwood pack

How to use:

Take a handful of crushed, fresh neem leaves or two tablespoons of neem powder and mix it with an equal amount of sandalwood paste or powder. You can add a few drops of rosewater to make a thick paste. Apply this paste on your face or other affected areas and let it dry for 10 to 15 minutes. Wash off with cold water and apply a fragrance-free moisturiser.

Benefits:

Neem has antibacterial and antifungal properties which kill the germs causing acne, while sandalwood calms inflammation and soothes the skin.

Juice Of Potato

How to use:

You can either take freshly squeezed juice of a medium-sized potato, or thinly cut slices of the same will also do. Apply the juice or the slices over the acne affected area and let it dry.

Benefits:

Potatoes are rich in glycoalkaloids and starch. It can soothe skin inflammation and absorbs excess oil which in turn helps to reduce acne.

Brown sugar

How to use:

Mix 3 spoonfuls of brown sugar and 1 spoon of honey to make a paste. Gently scrub your skin with this mixture. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

Benefits:

This mix will help remove impurities from the surface of your skin and also clear up the clogged pores. Honey has antibacterial properties and also hydrates your skin. Thus this scrub works great against acne.

About the author: Dr Kaustav Guha, Head of R&D at SkinKraft Laboratories

