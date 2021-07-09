EXCLUSIVE: Makeup during monsoons: Shahnaz Husain shares tips on how to make it last longer

During the hot and humid season, make-up never seems to last. In no time, the foundation becomes streaky and blotchy.

The effort is always focused on reducing the oily and sweaty look, making the skin appear fresh and clean. A natural, matte (non-shiny) look is suitable for the humid season. Heavy foundations and shine on the face are a strict no-no. The effort should be to achieve a sheer and translucent skin texture. Look for a matte finish on the skin.

Start by looking for make-up products that are “waterproof.” You may wonder how make-up is made waterproof. They may contain silicone compounds that are impervious to water. They may also contain fats and wax, which also do not absorb water. Thus they do not allow the make-up to get wet and become runny. During the monsoons, a powder or gel primer may be better.

Stay away from heavy foundations. Or, leave out the foundation and go for compact powder, which is pressed powder and lasts longer than loose powder. Also, they reduce the oily look. Go for beige shades, which suit the Indian skin colour tone more than pink. Compact powders are also ideal for touching up. Carry wet tissues and compact powder in your handbag, to refresh both skin and make-up.

If you want to apply foundation, apply an astringent lotion first, using cotton wool. After a few minutes, wrap an ice cube in a clean cloth and apply it on the skin, for a few seconds at a time. This also helps to close the pores. Or, try cold compress with chilled rose water. It closes the pores, refreshes the skin and adds a glow. Go for a water-based foundation, adding a drop or two of water for lighter coverage. Use a damp sponge to apply it. Then apply powder. It helps make-up last longer.

The trend is towards the natural look, with less blush-on. A faint flush would be suitable. Powder blushers are easier to apply and are best for humid weather. Apply on the cheekbones and slightly below it. Use your fingertips to dot the area with a blusher. Then, blend with the brush, outwards and slightly upwards, making sure there are no harsh lines or a blotchy effect.

During the rainy season, waterproof eyeliner and mascara would be better. First, apply a light shadow over the eyelid and a dark one in the crease of the eyes. Light grey on the eyelid would look glamorous. Apply a line of black waterproof eyeliner close to the lashes on the upper lid. Extend the liner outwards and slightly upwards, beyond the outer corner of the eyes. For the lower lid, apply liner as close to the lower lashes as possible, but start from the middle of the lower eyelid and take the line towards the outer eyes. Apply waterproof mascara, in two coats, waiting for a few minutes after applying the first coat.

For the lips, frosted sheen or matte. Avoid too much gloss. Red and shades of red are popular, like cherry, rose, plum and red itself. A warm red would be good for the night. Keep your lipsticks in the fridge during the monsoons.

Tips to make your make-up last longer:

For oily skin, the use of an astringent lotion before foundation or powder will help make-up last. After applying astringent lotion, wait for a few minutes and then apply foundation.

When you apply powder, press the powder all over the face and neck, with a slightly damp sponge. This helps it to set and last longer.

Compact powder, rather than loose powder lasts longer and provides a smooth finish. Carry powder compact to touch up make-up.

Blot the make-up with tissue.

Liquid eyeliners last longer than eye pencils.

Applying foundation on the lips before, helps lipstick last longer

