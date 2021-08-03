EXCLUSIVE: How to focus on beauty care with orange peels according to Shahnaz Husain

Orange peels tone the skin and tighten the pores. They also absorb excess oil. Mixed with other ingredients like fresh cream or yoghurt, they can help to nourish and soften the skin, keeping it healthy. Orange peels mixed with yoghurt helps to remove tan. For dry skin mix them with fresh cream. Powder of dried orange peels can also be combined with milk and used as a body and facial scrub too.

Orange peels are a rich source of Vitamin C. In fact, the peels are said to contain more Vitamin C than the fruit itself. It also contains antioxidants that help maintain and restore health to the skin. Peels can be applied all over the body like a scrub or “Ubtan.” Orange peel by itself can be added to masks and scrubs for oily skin, as they absorb oil and also tighten the pores. Dried and powdered orange peels make a good scrub when mixed with cream of milk or yoghurt. They help to removed dead skin cells and add a glow to the skin. Orange peels also contain calcium and pectin.

Collect orange peels and dry them thoroughly in the sun. Powder the peels without adding any water and keep them in an airtight container. and add to face packs or scrubs. Prepare in small quantities to ensure that they remain fresh. This is more so in warm and humid weather.

For normal to dry skin, mix together 2 teaspoons dried and powdered orange peel, one teaspoon each cream of milk, honey, rose water, ground almonds and wheat bran. Apply it on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

For combination skin, mix 2 teaspoons each oat and dried and powdered orange peel with half teaspoon cream of milk. Add egg white and rose water to mix into a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 minutes.

For oily skin, mix fuller’s earth with rose water, dried and powdered orange peels and yoghurt to mix into a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 minutes.

Fresh orange peel can be ground into a paste. Add multani mitti and rose water and apply as a pack on the face. It is said to benefit oily skin and acne conditions. The pack can also be used to minimize blemishes and dark spots.

Due to the presence of antioxidants, an orange peel pack helps to delay the visible signs of ageing on the skin, protecting its youthful properties.

Orange essential oil is used in many cosmetic products. It is actually extracted from orange peels and has been used in both skin and hair care. The essential oil is also used in aromatherapy due to its calming and anti-stress benefits. It can be added to carrier oils (i.e. pressed oils like olive oil, almond oil, sesame seed oil etc) to make hair oils. It has to be diluted and added in the correct proportion to the carrier oil. It is said to calm the mind and is useful in stress-related hair problems, like hair loss and dandruff.

Orange rinds may be used in hair packs too. They are said to contribute to hair lustre and nourish the hair. Keep orange peels and simmer them in water over a low fire. Cool and strain. Use the water to mix hair packs. For example, a protein pack may be made using lentils and egg white. The lentils should be soaked in water overnight. Next morning, grind the lentils; add egg and the orange-peel water, to mix into a pack for the hair. It cleanses, reduces oiliness and adds body and shine.

