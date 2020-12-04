EXCLUSIVE: 10 most COMMON makeup myths busted with facts by Shahnaz Husain

From how to apply moisturiser to dealing with oily skin, the beauty guru busts some of the top myths about makeup.

When it comes to beauty and makeup, little do we realise that many of our beliefs are untrue. Be it how moisturiser should be applied, the usage of powder to get off excess oil from skin, the debate between a foundation and concealer to cover spots and more, are just some of the most common myths beauty guru Shahnaz Husain busted for us!

Myth: Foundation is a must in summer, especially for oily skin

Fact: Foundation need not be applied, especially during the day. Compact powder may be used. It reduces the oily look and provides a smooth skin texture.

Myth: Moisturiser should be applied before foundation.

Fact: A moisturizing lotion should be applied before applying foundation only if the skin is normal to dry. For normal to oily skin, apply an astringent lotion or skin tonic first. Wait for a few minutes and then apply foundation.

Myth: One should use a foundation which is much lighter than the normal skin colour, in order to look fairer

Fact: Actually, a foundation should be as close to your normal skin colour as possible. This would help to blend the foundation and make it look more natural. By using bronzer or blush on over the cheekbones, one can give the skin a glow.

Myth: Concealers help blemishes.

Fact: Actually, concealers only help dark blemishes by making them look lighter. I feel that foundations are more helpful in hiding blemishes. Take a foundation that is one shade lighter. Apply very little on the blemish and pat it. Avoid spreading it. Wait for a few minutes and then apply your normal foundation.

Myth: Powder helps to reduce oiliness in summer

Fact: Powders do help to reduce oiliness in summer, but very little should be applied. Dust off excess with cotton wool. Too much powder can make the face streaky or blotchy, due to perspiration. The powder settles in some areas. Powder also tends to settle where there are tiny lines, like around the eyes. So, it is necessary to dust off excess powder.

Myth: Translucent powder, like baby powder, is best for summer.

Fact: Translucent powder is actually very pale and does not suit all skin tones. Tinted powders may be better. Warm yellow tones of powder may suit. Bronzing powders may also be better. If you want a healthy glow without the shine, go for a bronzing powder. Avoid applying too much. It should be lightly applied, using a big powder brush.

Myth: Applying foundation on the eyelids helps the make-up last during summer

Fact: The skin of the eyes is very thin and delicate. The foundation can make the eyelids look creased with tiny lines.

Myth: Eyes should be lined inside the eyelids to make them look bigger.

Fact: Eyelids should not be lined inside the eyelids, as eyes can get infected, or start watering. The eyes should be lined just above the upper lash line and just below the lower lash line. This way the eyes will be protected and also look bigger.

Myth: Only pastel (light) coloured lipstick should be used in summer.

Fact: It is true that pastel coloured lipsticks look cooler and more natural in summer, but I have seen that bright colours can also look good, especially with dusky complexions and traditional Indian clothes. A coral or dark pink lipstick may look very attractive in summer, even with light coloured clothes

Myth: You can make your lips look bigger by lining outside your natural lip line.

Fact: I feel that creating another line outside the natural lip line, may not look natural if it is not done with expertise. To make thin lips look fuller, use light and glossy lip colours. In fact, only lip gloss can be used. It is helpful in summer as gloss gives a cool look. Avoid dark colours if the lips are thin or small.

Credits :gettyimages

