EXCLUSIVE: Do men need to practice skincare and apply makeup? Shahnaz Husain opines

Do men need make-up? Why not?

Today, beauty is no longer only a woman’s prerogative. Men also realise the importance of the appearance and that looking one’s best imparts self-confidence. In fact, today there are many jobs in which appearance counts. So why shouldn’t men attend to their skin and hair problems, conceal blemishes, or go for facials, manicure, pedicure and yes, even make-up?

These have become very much a part of male grooming in recent times. Skincare products for men adorn the shelves of most cosmetic stores. So, why should make-up be far behind? Since male models started walking the ramp, make-up for men has steadily caught on. So men can take the help of foundations, concealers, or tinted moisturisers if they help to cover up blemishes, improve their appearance, making them look and feel good.

Of course, there is an art to applying make-up, more so where men’s make-up is concerned. Needless to say, it should be so subtle that others don’t realise that the look is the result of make-up! It is essential to keep to cosmetics with a matte (non-shiny) finish. Gloss, shine and frosted make-up are not for men.

Regular skincare is so important. So, exfoliate regularly with facial scrubs. Tone the skin daily with a rose or mint-based skin tonic. In fact, you can put the toner in a spray bottle and tone the skin. It is most refreshing and improves blood circulation to the skin surface. If the skin is dry, apply a moisturiser and nourish the skin regularly. And, get a close shave before applying make-up.

Foundations or pressed powder helps to achieve a smooth skin texture. In fact, foundations and concealers also help to cover blemishes, like pimples or dark patches. First, cleanse the skin and apply a moisturiser if your skin is normal to dry, or apply an astringent lotion with cotton wool if you have normal to oily skin.

Then, take very little concealer on a fine brush and apply it on the blemish or pimple mark. Blend outwards. The foundation for the face should be the same shade as your normal skin tone. A water-based foundation would be more suitable, as it is lighter. Add a drop of water to it for lighter coverage. If you have a beard or moustache, avoid applying foundation on those areas. Or, you can leave out foundation totally and go for a tinted moisturiser with a matte effect. Or, you can try a bronzer to add a natural healthy glow on the face.

Pressed powder can also help, especially in humid weather and for oily skin. Leave out the foundation and use the powder. It helps to reduce shine. It can be used on oily areas, like the forehead, nose and chin. Opt for a light matte powder in a beige tone. Avoid pinkish shades.

Stray hair from eyebrows can always be plucked to give them a better shape. To make the eyes look brighter, a hint of shadow can do the trick. A dark grey or dark brown shadow can be used to line the eyes, just below the lashes. The aim should be to achieve a natural look. Or, you can use a black or brown eye pencil close to the lower lashes. The effect should be most natural and subtle. Blending helps. One coat of mascara can also be used to make the eyes look darker and brighter. Comb out the lashes after applying mascara, so that the lashes don’t stick together.

Look for lip balm to make the lips look smoother. They also add a hint of shine and are ideal for winter care. A neutral colour or transparent lip gloss would be best.

Yes, with light and subtle make-up it is possible to tone down blemishes and spots or make the skin colour tone look more even. So, should men wear make-up? Why not, indeed!

About the author: Shahnaz Husain is a beauty expert and founder of Shahnaz Group.

