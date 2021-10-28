EXCLUSIVE: Things to keep in mind before you use a new skincare product according to an expert

When it comes to skincare, we all daydream of having that perfect and bright skin. To those who experience oily and acne-prone skin, it becomes a hard job to know what serves the skin as the skin is sensitive too. Oily skin or acne-prone skin has more extensive pores, because of that more dirt is settled giving rise to acne. It is also affected due to the excess flow of sebum due to limited hydration. So, for someone who holds oily skin the first step is to keep moisturizing your skin. Besides this, one doesn't need to cleanse the skin too frequently, unless, it shreds off the moisture of the skin, and more sebum is covered.

Consistency improves the skin to understand that it is being taken care of and that it can cure some problem areas topically. Learn to use more natural and organic products to not irritate. Mentioned are some of the routines to get a flawless skin

Identify the skin type

It is important to know the skin type before looking for a new product. It is vital to choose a product according to the skin texture.

Most of us have skin in each of these kinds or nearby in between them.

Normal Skin – It’s the perfect skin kind, with enough moisture and no major skin problems.

Dry Skin – It seems tight and has prone to fine lines and flakiness.

Oily Skin – It holds an oilier face and is prone to breakouts.

Mix Skin – It has dry or normal skin on the face and an oiled-on T-zone, that is the forehead, nose, and jaw.

Delicate Skin – It responds quickly to products with redness, sensitivity, or breakouts.

To discover the skin type try an experiment. Clean the face with a moderate cleanser and pat dry. keep it for 30 minutes and see how it appears. If it seems tight and pulled then the skin is dry, If the T-zone sees a little brighter than the rest of the face then it's combination skin. If the oiliness is more uttered then it is oily skin.

Understand the ingredients

Once you have known your skin kind, examine your primary skin issues. Pick a product that suits the skin kind and will resolve the skin difficulties without creating adverse reactions.

If you’re seeing for products that target pimple treatment, look for elements like tea tree oil, neem oil, niacinamide, and azelaic acid. For anti-ageing results, go for peptides, Vitamin C, and retinol. Opt for non-comedogenic products which won’t close pores, and stay off from products with ‘fragrance’ as a component. While examining the ingredients look at the active ingredients. Identify that products that are more lasting, like moisturisers and serums have a higher probability to create reactions related to products that are rinsed off, like cleansers and scrubs.

Do a Spot Experiment

Research and choose the product and be sure to do a spot test first. Many of them avoid this part and the is a crucial step for people who are having sensitive skin or with particular skin tones like eczema. Understanding columns and labels will not confirm how the product will work on the skin – simply a spot test can assure you that.

Use a little quantity of the product on an area that’s not noticeable, but in an area, that’s still evident. Begin with the inner elbow and wait for 24 hours to monitor the result.

Use in the correct procedure

If you already have a regular skincare routine running for you and you are adding a different product within it be precise that you include it in the correct order of application. A primary rule of thumb is to utilize products in the smallest to thickest form, to guarantee each product is completely engaged.

Start Slowly

Introducing a new product is interesting, but it’s necessary to restrain the excitement and add the new product gently into the skincare habit. Even if the spot examined the product, it’s advised to practice the new product once in five days in the first phase.

Avoid preceding more than one new product into the habit at the same time. In case of any reaction, it will be hard to know which one is making it. Too many new active ingredients at once can be upsetting for your skin too. So, begin with one product, give it two weeks to serve, and if all is great, add the following product.

A regular skincare routine is a must for having flawless and glowing skin. Investing in the product the works on your skin and that is made for you.

About the author: Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga.

