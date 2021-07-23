EXCLUSIVE: How to build a healthy skincare regimen for working mothers? An expert opines

Most working mothers barely get any time for themselves. Sadly, they are often seen ignoring their health. In that situation having a proper skincare routine may seem too farfetched. Therefore, we have come up with a quick and easy skincare regimen that would fit into the super busy lifestyle of working mothers. Here you go!

The Morning Routine

Usually, mornings are the most hectic for all working mothers. Thus, keeping it minimal is important. While freshening up for the day, clean your face with a gentle face wash and apply a light moisturiser immediately. Choose something that will uplift your mood and kick start your day. When you are preparing to go out for your work, apply sunscreen quickly on your face and neck. Get sunscreen that is at least SPF 30 or above. This step will protect your skin from harmful UV rays and keep it youthful. The lip care routine should be followed immediately after bathing. Just spare a few seconds to apply a lip balm on your lips to keep them plump and moisturised.

The Evening Routine

After a long tiring day, your skin screams for pampering. A quick face wash to clean off all the germs, bacteria and dirt from your skin’s surface is a must. Washing away the impurities will soothe your skin and provide a calming effect. You can apply a vitamin C serum to retain your youthful skin. It boosts collagen production and reduces ageing signs like fine lines, wrinkles and age spots. Before going to sleep, use a night cream on your face. Massage your face with the cream gently using your fingertips. Do not rub too much.

The Weekend Routine

The weekend is the time when you finally get a chance to relax for a while. Then why not take some extra care of your skin? Here, we are listing some skincare methods that you can do over the weekend. Begin your weekend skincare routine by exfoliating your skin with a gentle scrub. For starters, you can use powdered sugar and honey scrub. You can also try a homemade scrub made with aloe vera and neem or oatmeal and banana scrub. It will help remove the excess sebum and dead skin cells from your skin. Lip scrub is also a thing. To keep your lips soft, scrub your lips with sugar and honey. A facial mask is your next step. You can use a clay mask, sheet mask, cream mask or any other type of facial mask you prefer. Facial masks rejuvenate your skin.

The last step of every skincare routine is moisturising. Shea butter, cocoa butter, glycerin, etc. are great ingredients for skin moisturisation. Use a face moisturiser or night cream and call it a day!

About the author: Dr Kaustav Guha, Head of R&D at SkinKraft Laboratories

