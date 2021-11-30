EXCLUSIVE: Edible face packs to prep and rejuvenate your skin this winter according to Shahnaz Husain

Some of your kitchen ingredients can be used to make exotic face masks. From mayonnaise, cooking oils, eggs, fruits and vegetables, to saffron, chocolate and even caviar, edible home ingredients have got what it takes…..for a quick fix, or for long-term skincare.

Face masks play a vital role in skincare. They complete the cleansing process, dissolve impurities, soften dead cells and help their removal. This helps to refine the skin, making it clear, translucent and youthful. Face masks also stimulate blood circulation to the skin, while others soothe sensitive skin. Natural mask ingredients, like fruits and vegetables, for instance, contain vitamins and minerals that enhance skin beauty and can even heal specific skin problems.

The aromatic and exotic saffron is one of the most precious and expensive plant ingredients used in cooking and in beauty care. It has a deep orange colour and a lovely aroma. Saffron is also known to lighten skin colour if used over a period of time. It helps to remove tan caused by excessive sun exposure. Saffron is very expensive, but just a few strands of saffron are needed for beauty treatments. A few strands can be used to prepare a face pack, revitalise the skin and add radiance.

To remove tan: Twice a week, soak a few strands of saffron in milk and apply it on the face, neck and arms. Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and wash off with plain water.

Chocolate is a popular ingredient for face packs and can be made at home easily. Mix together three teaspoons cocoa powder and 2 teaspoons oats with egg white and one teaspoon each honey and yoghurt. Adjust the ingredients, so that it is a thick paste, which does not drip. First, cleanse the skin and then apply the mask, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes with plain water.

Fruits like banana, apple, mango, oranges and even kiwi, avocado and strawberries may be used for face packs. Kiwi, for instance, is rich in vitamins and citric acid. It deep cleanses and revitalises the skin, also moisturising it. Make a pulp of the fruit and add one teaspoon olive oil. Apply on the face and wash it off after half an hour.

Avocado pulp can be mixed with aloe vera gel and applied on the face to nourish and moisturise the skin. Wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. Fresh and raw avocado should be used. Avocado contains about 20 vitamins and minerals. It is rich in antioxidants.

Papaya has so many benefits that it used to be called “the food of the angels.” It is a rich source of antioxidants, like Vitamins A, C and B, folate and minerals like potassium, copper, and magnesium. Papaya contains papain, an enzyme, which helps to soften and remove dead skin cells, making the skin clearer and brighter. Ripe papaya pulp can be applied on the face or can be mixed with other ingredients like oats, curd and honey to make face packs. Leave on for 20 to 30 minutes and wash off with water. Papaya pulp mixed with curd can be applied to the body.

Many such face packs can be made at home:

For dry skin, mix half a teaspoon honey with the yolk of an egg and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water. In fact, for dry skin, cream of milk and honey masks can be most nourishing. Mix together one tablespoon of each honey and thick cream. Apply on the face and leave it on for half an hour. Rinse off with warm water. It adds a glow to the skin. Ground almonds can also be mixed with cream of milk for a nourishing pack. Mix ground almonds into a paste with cream. Apply on the face and leave on for 15 minutes. Then rub gently on the skin and rinse off with water.

For oily skin, mix half teaspoon honey and one teaspoon yoghurt with the white of an egg. Add 2 teaspoons oats. Mix into a paste and apply. Remove after 20 minutes with water. For oily skin with enlarged pores, add lemon juice and a little milk to oatmeal. Apply the paste and remove it after 20 minutes with water. For blackheads, mix egg white with oats and apply on the area. When it dries, moisten with water and rub gently on the face. Wash off with plenty of water.

Nature has provided such versatile ingredients for our sustenance and beauty. I would say that an entire range of cosmetic products exists in nature.

About the author: Shahnaz Husain is the founder of Shahnaz Husain cosmetics.

