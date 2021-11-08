EXCLUSIVE: How to give your skin a good detox post Diwali according to Shahnaz Husain

Rich and spicy foods, alcohol, inadequate sleep, all lead to a build-up of toxins that reflect on the skin. So, the time comes when we need to detoxify and get rid of toxins and wastes. What do we do about those tired and puffy eyes, dehydrated skin from too much make-up, or bad hair days? These signs tell us that it's time to detox to feel and look good. Many theories abound, but it's best to go nature’s way and detox the system, to look and feel good.

Bring about changes in your diet. Include fresh fruits and lightly cooked vegetables, unprocessed cereals, sprouted grains, nuts, seeds, yoghurt. Fresh juices of fruits and vegetables are the richest sources of vitamins, minerals, trace elements and enzymes. Recently cold-pressed juices have become popular. Experts say that cold-pressed juices contain more nutrients. They detoxify the body and make the system more alkaline. Juices can contain greens like spinach, mint, parsley, celery, cucumber, lemon juice and fresh ginger. Drink plenty of water. Have the juice of a lemon with a glass of warm water first thing in the morning. This helps to flush the system. Have probiotic foods, like probiotic yoghurt or drink. Probiotics are natural and good bacteria and bring about a balance in the digestive system. Not only do they detoxify the system by promoting the elimination of wastes, but also bring about a sense of well being and vitality.

Give up coffee and drink green tea daily. It has great benefits. For example, regularly drinking green tea is said to help in losing weight. It increases fat oxidation and eliminates excess levels of water from the body. Also, make sure to drink more water. Have the juice of a lemon with a glass of warm water first thing in the morning. This helps to flush the system.

For external skin detox, deep cleansing and exfoliation with scrubs help to cleanse the skin of dead cells. Look for cleansers containing sandalwood, eucalyptus, mint, neem, tulsi, aloe vera, lemon etc. Their anti-toxic and tonic properties help to clear skin congestion and eruptions. If the skin is prone to eruptive conditions like acne, pimples, rash, protective creams containing sandalwood would help.

Nowadays, activated charcoal is used to detoxify the skin, because it purifies the skin, drawing out toxins. It also refines the pores and removes dead skin cells. This actually brightens the skin. Activated charcoal can be used in face masks. Mix activated charcoal with aloe vera gel and rose water. Apply a thin layer on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash off after 20 minutes. Activated charcoal should be available at a chemist shop, while charcoal products are also available.



There is nothing better than a warm bath to make you feel better. Bath salts, added to bathwater, can help to remove fatigue and induce relaxation. You can add 5 drops of essential oil to pure olive oil and then add it to the water along with salt. Cinnamon Oil relieves fatigue and muscular tension, while Lavender induces relaxation. Rose oil is said to have a calming effect on the mind. Essential oils should not be used by themselves.

Excess fluid around the eyes can be a result of alcohol and binging during parties. According to skin specialists, gently tapping the skin around the eyes with finger tips can sometimes help the collected fluid to drain away. Work from the inner eye and go towards the temples. Grated potatoes or potato juice, applied around the eyes also helps to reduce puffy eyes. So do tea bags. Steep them in hot water; then cool them and use them as eye pads.

Take up yoga. The exercises or “asanas” are particularly beneficial for strengthening the body, making it flexible, supple and youthful. They are combined with breathing exercises, thus improving oxygenation, purifying the organ systems and inducing relaxation of both body and mind. It also helps to reduce stress.

Last, but not least, you can go for a deep tissue massage. It will not only be most relaxing but will also help to release toxins due to massage on pressure points.

About the author: Shahnaz Husain is the founder of Shahnaz Husain cosmetics.

ALSO READ: 5 Best moisturizers to prevent dehydrating skin