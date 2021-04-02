Looking for brighter skin? Get it from our TOP PICKS from Kama Ayurveda’s Clinically Proven skincare range

Kama Ayurveda has come up with a special skincare range that will help you get the desired glowing youthful skin with clinically proven products.

Everyone wants to have healthy looking clear skin, which makes choosing the correct skincare product a difficult task. But, when it comes to skincare, Ayurvedic beauty solutions make it to the top of the hierarchy. If you have sensitive skin that reacts to chemicals quickly, choosing Ayurvedic products can be a lifesaver! It gives you lasting results including naturally glowing youthful skin, reduced blemishes, controlled acne and much more.

This brings us to our favourite homegrown beauty brand, Kama Ayurveda which is now equipping you with a clinically proven range of skincare. These beauty solutions by Kama Ayurveda are made with natural ingredients and show efficacious results. Unlike many chemical-laden skincare products whose long term effects are unknown, these products have their roots in the principles of Ayurveda and are authentic and time tested.

Using Ayurvedic principles as a catalyst for modern beauty to give results including bright, rejuvenated, and youthful skin, the brand recently conducted clinical trials with Mascot Spincontrol India (MSI) to prove that its products are effective and efficient. The brand is leaving no stone unturned to prove the Power of Ayurvedic Beauty, and this time, with tangible results too!

Here are some of our favourite products from their clinically-proven skincare range:

Kumkumadi Miraculous Beauty Fluid Ayurvedic Night Serum

The Kumkumadi Night serum is a cult favourite and known to give you bright, radiant and rejuvenated skin. It is now clinically proven to brighten skin by 2.5 times, reduce pigmentation by 20% and reduce wrinkles by 15%, all in just 4 weeks. Made with the legendary Kumkumadi oil, this serum also minimizes fine lines and reduces dark circles. Just 3-4 drops of this night serum as the last step to your night-time routine, should do the trick.

Rejuvenating & Brightening Ayurvedic Night Cream

The Rejuvenating & Brightening Ayurvedic Night Cream is the perfect overnight treatment to help moisturise your skin. This lazy girl's guide to glowing, supple and youthful skin is clinically proven to brighten skin by 2.5 times, reduce dark spots & blemishes by 20% and improve the moisturization of your skin by 27%. Massage your skin with this night cream before going to bed and wake up to effortlessly beautiful and bright skin!

Kumkumadi Brightening Ayurvedic Face Scrub

The Kumkumadi face scrub is a luxurious exfoliator, combining kumkumadi oil with a number of skin-repairing ingredients. Removing dead skin and nourishing the skin from within, this scrub is clinically proven to visibly smoothen skin by 34% and reduce pore sizes by 24%. Gently scrub your skin with this product twice a week and see how it instantly brightens and smoothens your skin!

We love Kama Ayurveda’s range of skincare products. Made with Ayurvedic ingredients, the brand is certified Animal Cruelty Free by PETA and that’s just not it! Kama Ayurveda’s Organic products are certified by Ecocert India, India Organic, and COSMOS Organic.

While the brand has been recognised by various organisations, the products have a fan following of their own. Their products including Kumkumadi Serum, Rejuvenating Night Cream, Kumkumadi Scrub, Bringadi Intensive Hair Oil and Rose water have won repute awards across Vogue Beauty Awards, Cosmopolitan X Amazon, Nykaa X Femina, Elle India Beauty Awards, Bazaar India Award, making them must-haves.

P.S. they’re staples in our beauty boxes!

Credits :Pinkvilla

