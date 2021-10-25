EXCLUSIVE: The best skincare routine for menopause induced dryness and acne according to an expert

One can suddenly witness issues like dryness, dehydration, enlarged pores, sunspots and acne, which probably have not cropped up when they were in their 20s and 30s. The metabolism of the skin becomes slow, thereby leading to weak skin strength. The skin renewal process now takes 40-45 days from its earlier 28-35 days in your early 20s. Since the production of oestrogen decreases, it stimulates the production of collagen. Collagen is responsible for the strength of the skin and elasticity. The firmness of the skin gets lost and it begins to sag. Fine lines become more apparent in the skin besides pouches under your eyes. The skin becomes thinner and thin skin bruises more easily. Studies have suggested that in the first five years of menopause, a woman loses 30 per cent of collagen. Post that, the decline in collagen becomes more rapid.

The skincare routine for managing fine lines and dryness

Dehydration of your skin after menopause is one of the biggest issues as the level of hyaluronic acid also gets decreased. One should go for face oils and look for products that'll coddle and hydrate rather than exfoliate. Products that have glycerin and hyaluronic acid are ideal to help reduce trans epidermal moisture loss. During menopause, the skin’s pH level can change, leaving it more sensitive and prone to irritation. If you have an existing skin condition, such as eczema or rosacea, this could worsen. In such a condition, go for fragrance-free products that are clean and gentle on the skin. You can also soothe and calm your skin by using ashwagandha, which doesn’t cause any side-effect. In order to fight dryness, include Vitamin C-rich foods like amla, oranges, broccoli, berries and papaya into your diet. Even the intake of omega 3 and Vitamin E should be increased.



Skincare for adult acne

During the perimenopause period, adult acne is quite a common skin issue. If you are thinking that you will apply those creams which you did in your 20s, it won’t work. Now, your skin has become thin and dry. Go for products with salicylic acid, Vitamin C and retinol to improve cell turnover and unclog pores.

Skincare for menopausal-induced body hair

Decreased Oestrogen levels can also switch up hair growth on the face, like the chin, jawline and above the lip. Waxing may be an option but if your skin becomes too thin for waxing, it can tear or bleed. In that case, to remove unwanted hair laser hair removal for dark hair, or electrolysis and depilation creams if the hair has turned grey.

About the author: Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, Celebrity Aesthetic Physician, Founder & Medical Director – ISAAC Luxe

ALSO READ: Aiming for a youthful glow? Here are 5 blueberry infused skincare products with pro ageing benefits