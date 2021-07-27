EXCLUSIVE: A Dermatologist BREAKS the assumptions of oily skin and moisturisers

Moisturisers help us with that for our skin. Using a moisturiser is an integral part of everyone’s daily skin care regime even if your skin is oily or acne prone. A moisturiser helps in hydration of skin which is a very important step of any kind of skin regime. Our skin is exposed to various environmental factors, pollution and chemicals. This can cause lack of moisture, which is why it is even more important to moisturise.

Many of the skin problems take place because of skin barrier damage which requires moisturisation and hydration. For any kind of skin, if you want to keep your skin healthy for the long-term, hydration is an essential part as it provides the skin with suppleness, plumpness and youthfulness which is a must. Moisturising is very important and you should choose your moisturiser wisely according to your skin type as there are multiple options available in the market. There are occlusive moisturisers that actually form a feel on the skin which might not be a very good option for people having oily or acne prone skin. An example of occlusive products includes products containing glycerin, petroleum jelly, Vaseline which cause occlusion leading to increase or acne. Thus, avoid occlusive type of moisturiser and rather go for emollients and humectants which are hyaluronic acid-based moisturizers that retain water from the deeper layer of the skin called the dermis. They bring it out to the epidermis which helps in nurturing the skin as well as ultra-hydrates the skin.

Apart from this, emollient forms a thin layer of hydration over the skin making it healthy and nourished. What makes it more important for people with oily skin to use moisturiser is because you are already using products which are making your skin dry which if done excessively, also isn’t a good sign. Thus, moisturising becomes even more important for people having oily skin. Moisturising is about providing hydration to the skin, using the right ingredients like moisturizers that are linoleic acid based, hyaluronic acid based and stearic acid based which are long chain fatty acids which are very light molecules that do not cause any acne or breakouts.

Make sure to moisturise your skin at least once or twice a day after washing your face properly for your skin regime to be completed. Always keep in mind to choose products that are either humectant or emollient based.

About the author: Inputs by Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD Dermatologist Hair Growth Queen of India

