Who is Deepak Chaahar’s entrepreneur wife Jaya Bhardwaj? Sister of former Splitsvilla winner Sidharth Bhardwaj with net worth Rs 3 crore

Is there anyone who needs an introduction to Deepak Chaahar? We don’t think so. He is an Indian International cricketer who is Agra-born. Chaahar has been a part of the Indian squad that won the 2018 Asia Cup. Talking about the IPL, he has played for the Mumbai Indians. Well, his fans know a lot about the star cricketer, but they are quite interested to know about his wife Jaya Bhardwaj, who is winning the internet with her cute looks.

Education of Jaya Bhardwaj

Deepak Chaahar’s wife was born on 5th September 1992 in Delhi. She attended the Modern School in Vasant Vihar. Later, she obtained a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication & Media Studies from the University of Mumbai in 2013.

Jaya Bhardwaj’s career journey

Jaya Bhardwaj has worked in big corporate firms and has a strong resume. She started her career in 2013 as an Accounts Executive at Star TV Network. She then became an Executive at the BBC, followed by a Senior Manager role at Universal Music Group. Deepak’s wife has also worked in HOOQ and Airtel.

She is now an entrepreneur and has started her own fantasy‑sports startup, Trade Fantasy Game, with hubby Chaahar.

Who is Jaya Bhardwaj’s sibling?

Remember former MTV Splitsvilla winner, Sidharth Bhardwaj? So Jaya is his sister.

How did Deepak Chaahar and Jaya Bharadwaj’s love story begin?

Deepak met his wife through his sister Malti Chaahar. The two met and sparks flew instantly, and their friendship turned into a relationship soon. Every girl dreams of an out-of-the-box proposal, and well, Jaya got to live one.

The entrepreneur was proposed by her then-boyfriend Deepak at the stands in Dubai during IPL 2021 after a CSK–PBKS match on 7th October 2021. As expected, this moment went viral and made them a fan-favourite couple. The lovebirds then tied the knot on June 1, 2022, in Agra.

Priya Bhardwaj’s net worth

With a successful entrepreneurial role, Jaya Bhardwaj also manages her full-time office role. Her net worth is estimated to be Rs 3-4 crore.

