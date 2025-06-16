Like RRR, Animal and more, is Prabhas’ The Raja Saab also getting 3-hour runtime?

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is slated to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. As the makers have unveiled the teaser, it seems that the movie will follow a similar route to Animal and RRR with its runtime.

During the teaser event, director Maruthi was asked why the horror comedy is releasing only in 5 languages and wasn’t pitched in English, which would attract an international audience.

In response, the director revealed that the film has a runtime of 3 hours and 30 minutes, which is against the usual norm in international cinema.

It is interesting to note that films like Animal and RRR also had more than 3 hours of runtime. Despite having such a long duration, both the movies were massive hits, with the SS Rajamouli directorial receiving a huge reception from the global audience.

The Prabhas starrer is a horror comedy venture featuring the story of a young man who has his eyes set on an ancestral property. In hopes of flipping the home to earn a fortune, the man crosses paths with an angry spirit.

Other than the Baahubali actor, The Raja Saab features an ensemble of actors like Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut), Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and many more.

As per reports, it is rumored that Nayanthara would be making a special appearance, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet. The much-awaited film was initially slated to release on April 10, 2025, but due to pending work, the makers had to postpone it.

Coming to Prabhas’ work front, the Kalki 2898 AD actor is currently involved in the works of his period venture, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (Fauji). The movie helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi shows him playing a British Indian soldier.

Furthermore, the Rebel Star will soon be joining hands with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the cop action drama Spirit. The film will feature the story of an angry young officer with Bollywood diva Triptii Dimri playing the co-lead.

