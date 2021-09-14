ORRA’s first designer collaboration with Falguni Shane Peacock celebrates the contemporary Indian Bride

ORRA, India’s leading and trusted brand of diamond jewellery have collaborated with celebrated fashion couturier Falguni & Shane Peacock to introduce its first ever designer bridal jewellery line. The collection has been designed featuring ORRA’s signature Crown Star diamonds with Falguni & Shane Peacock’s distinct style of modern tradition. A special reveal was hosted at ORRA’s flagship Begumpet store in Hyderabad, graced by Falguni & Shane Peacock, Mr. Dipu Mehta - Managing Director, ORRA and Cecil de Santa Maria - COO, ORRA.

, the face of ORRA, looks stunning sporting the collection dressed in Falguni Shane Peacock, embodying the essence of the modern-day bride, oozing elegance and confidence. Commenting on the collection, Disha said, “I am elated to be a part of this beautiful collection launched by ORRA. ORRA is a brand that embodies femininity and beauty, and the collection captures what we, as modern women, want.”

The unveiling of the collection was showcased with a special fashion presentation at the in-store preview, with social distancing measures in place. Brand patrons joined in to celebrate ORRA’s mastered legacy of Belgium craftsmanship in the new ORRA Crown Star collection by Falguni & Shane Peacock.

Falguni & Shane Peacock’s spectacular and unique design aesthetics combined with ORRA’s lineage of diamond jewellery have transformed into a special collection of Six necklaces with paired earrings. The collection has been created with the finest Crown Star diamonds adding an alluring mystique to the most exquisite bridal jewellery one can possibly own!

Speaking on this special occasion, Mr. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA Jewellery said, “We at ORRA are constantly looking at distinctive creations with the legacy of artistry, unrivaled craftsmanship and creative collaboration. This is our first ever designer engagement that brings a distinct creative flair to the world of bridal jewellery. Our partnership with Falguni & Shane Peacock is a testimony of celebrating every bride of India who must outshine on her special day with diamonds. The very talented designer duo compliments this new collection with their high-quality technique and a perfect mélange of contemporary designs featuring the 73 facet Crown Star diamond.

“Our aim has always been to create a brand proposition which our associates, partners and customers can be proud of. We want our customers to discover extraordinary designs, engage in enriching experiences and connect truly with the brand promise. ORRA wants to make every bride feel special this wedding season.” He further adds.

Speaking about their jewellery collection with ORRA, Falguni & Shane Peacock further shared, “ORRA is synonymous with quality craftsmanship and exquisite jewellery. They believe in pushing the boundaries with imagination, thus giving us impeccable pieces of jewellery. The collaboration came to wonderful fruition as these are the same virtues Falguni Shane Peacock rests on. Designing and creating these six timeless pieces with a brand that aligns with ours made it a great experience overall. The modern bride was our inspiration for this particular line of jewellery. Today’s bride wants to invest and have her hands on exquisite pieces that can be reused, worn again, layered and styled with everything, right from heritage jewellery to fashion accessories; and that is what we’ve kept in mind for each of the pieces we created.”

The collection has been designed for the new-age bride who loves expressing herself with her jewellery while being deep rooted in traditions. The Six necklaces have all been crafted in 18-carat White gold with a hint of 18-carat Rose gold with different layouts for multiple wedding functions. The designs will be available in 2 Diamond qualities (D2 & D4). This limited collaboration line will be only available at ORRA’s flagship stores in the bridal zones, from September 07, 2021.

The designs for this collection have been crafted in ORRA Crown Star diamond which is a signature cut from ORRA. ORRA Crown Star is a 73 Facet diamond created to outshine and radiate unimagined brilliance. Every Crown Star diamond is graded and certified for maximum brilliance, fire and sparkle. The birth of every Crown Star diamond begins with a careful selection of the most beautiful and promising diamond from over a million rough diamonds. The master craftsmanship at ORRA transforms this carefully selected rough diamond into a star that is full of brilliance, movement and life creating a jewel that is a classic heirloom.

