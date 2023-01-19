10 Cool Women’s Casual Shoes Under 1000 Bucks on Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale

Heels, juttis, and oxfords are all great, but nothing matches up to the glory of casual shoes. They are the most versatile and comfortable type of footwear in most wardrobes. While casual shoes are the ideal choice to wear on weekends, lunch dates, leisure walks, and city tours, a good-looking pair can also be a lifesaver for fancier occasions. Such shoes are so indulgent that you cannot be satisfied with just one pair. To save you from spending a fortune while hoarding shoes, Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale offers a plethora of women’s casual shoes under 1000 rupees. Scroll away and see our product recommendations for the same. 10 Best Women’s Casual Shoes to Get from Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale

1. CatBird Trendy Loafer Shoes You cannot go wrong in style with these adorable loafers by CatBird. The sleek faux leather upper of these tan shoes effortlessly polishes your casual look. With handcrafted stitches and cute ribbon detailing, these shoes get their sartorial charm that goes well with every outfit without seeming too flashy. While the outsole provides excellent grip, the memory foam insole keeps your feet snug and comfortable. Hence, these loafers are worth every buck.

Original Price: Rs. 999 Offer Price: Rs. 611 (as of 19/1/23 at 1:00 pm IST) Buy Now 2. Campus Women's Annie Walking Shoes Get the best of both sneakers and ballerinas with these slip-on walking shoes by Campus. They provide a cute sporty aesthetic without the hassle of tying laces. Made with a knitted mesh upper, the shoes allow air to penetrate in order to keep your feet dry and fresh. With their flexible, wedge outsole, these shoes provide enhanced movement and adequate padding for your feet ' arches.

Original Price: Rs.1,399 Offer Price: Rs. 979 (as of 19/1/23 at 1:00 pm IST) Buy Now 3. KazarMax Floral Slip-on Sneakers These sneakers by KazarMax give a beautiful, off-beat twist to your casual shoes. The black canvas of each shoe is spruced up with a colour-pop floral design. With a super-elastic rubberized EVA sole, you can jump, skate and dance in these sneakers as they provide enhanced movement. Luckily, this lovely pair is available with a 68% discount on Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale.

Original Price: Rs. 2,999 Offer Price: Rs. 949 (as of 19/1/23 at 1:00 pm IST) Buy Now 4. Campus Alexa Running Shoes Work out in style with these drop-dead gorgeous running shoes by Campus. The color-pop tactile detailing of the wedged outsole of each shoe looks attractive against its black canvas. With Foam-Lite technology, these shoes provide adaptive cushioning, and arch support to your feet. In addition, the mesh upper is adequately ventilated and keeps your feet fresh for ultimate comfort.

Original Price: Rs. 1,699 Offer Price: Rs. 832 (as of 19/1/23 at 1:00 pm IST) Buy Now 5. Sparx Women’s Slip-on Shoes With a generously cushioned insole and adequately padded collar lining, these slip-on shoes by Sparx are a luxuriously comfortable footwear choice. They are made with high-quality EVA that makes them water-resistant, and adequately durable. Your feet stay dry and fresh owing to the breathable, mesh upper. To top it off, the intricate geometric detailing of these shoes gives the shoes a charming sporty aesthetic.

Original Price: Rs. 899 Offer Price: Rs. 719 (as of 19/1/23 at 1:00 pm IST) Buy Now 6. BATA Felice Sandals The unique design and neutral color theme of these sandals by BATA make them highly utilitarian and versatile. With a convenient pull-on closure, these shoes have an elasticated grip for a secure fit. Their toecaps have several ventilation apertures to keep your feet fresh, making these shoes perfect for summer. Also, the outsole is flexible and helps with better movement. You can wear these sandals with both ethnic and western outfits.

Original Price: Rs. 899 Offer Price: Rs. 549 (as of 19/1/23 at 1:00 pm IST) Buy Now 7. HOCKWOOD Casual Sneakers This stylish pair by HOCKWOOD has the perfect sneaker aesthetic that you can put on without a second thought with any casual outfit. Unlike cheap-quality flat shoes, these sneakers are well-padded at the inner walls and collar lining, to prevent friction around your ankles. What makes these special is that you can also wear them for light exercises, such as skipping and skating. With Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale, you can avail of their benefits at a budget-friendly price.

Original Price: Rs. 999 Offer Price: Rs. 697 (as of 19/1/23 at 1:00 pm IST) Buy Now 8. Campus Women's NIOMI Casual Shoes You can run like an athlete or dance like a ballerina when you have the luxurious comfort of these casual shoes by Campus. The distinct phylon outsoles of these shoes have a contoured tread pattern, which significantly enhance movement and flexibility. Their mesh upper too, is adequately stretchable, breathable, and skin-friendly. To top off its benefits, the color-pop design of these shoes makes them incredibly cute.

Original Price: Rs. 899 Offer Price: Rs. 475 (as of 19/1/23 at 1:00 pm IST) Buy Now 9. Flavia Mesh Sneakers You don’t have to worry about getting shoe bites with these skin-friendly shoes by Flavia. Made with breathable cotton-elastane uppers, they keep your feet dry and fresh. The intricately contoured tread patterns at the base provide excellent grip and stability, while the chunky wedge outsoles keep your arches and heels supported. These amazing shoes are available at a steal-deal price on Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale.

Original Price: Rs. 1,799 Offer Price: Rs. 699 (as of 19/1/23 at 1:00 pm IST) Buy Now 10. Bourge Micam-z51 Slip-on Shoes These breathable slip-on shoes are made with high-quality fabric mesh and EVA — materials that enhance their functionality and durability. This is a reliable pair for leisure walks, light exercises, and travel, as they provide long-lasting comfort. With a minimalistic and chic design, these shoes make a versatile pair for most casual occasions. Also, they are lightweight and easy to maintain.