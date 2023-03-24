Here’s how we are stepping into PLANET EASY with chicness, style, and comfort

It is a well-known fact that the pre-pandemic era was marked by a persistent need to bring ace-style games to the table. From acing the AM-PM looks with tailored outfits to suiting up for formal meet-ups, ‘dressing up’ was quite a ruling currency in fashion. On top of that, hustle culture simply added pressure to look impeccable all the time. But in the post-pandemic era, the narrative flipped and hustle culture gave way to an easy-going, slow, and laid-back lifestyle. So when people started looking for fresher and newer choices in fashion and styling that translated to their lifestyle, Buda Jeans Co. entered just right on time!

Designed for the folks who prefer to keep things simpler, effortless, and less stressful, Buda Jeans Co. by AJIO seamlessly challenges the idea of hustling. Whether you are someone who keeps away from the rat race or chooses to plug out of the crowd or retreat to a serene hideout, Buda Jeans Co. is made for you. Think pastel tees for a day out in the woods or a versatile pair of jeans for hiking. That’s exactly what Buda Jeans Co. offers- a fusion of comfort and style. Featuring a plethora of unisex outfits, from tees and jeans to sweatshirts, jackets, and shoes, the collection is fresh, fuss-free, and easy to wear. The best part? A stunning men’s collection of soothing pastels, indigo, and monochrome, and women’s monotone, indigo, and soft utility pieces at a price point between Rs. 499 to Rs. 3499 only!

Taking the most unique route among other brands that sell denim outfits, Buda Jeans Co. offers a fresher and more contemporary outlook to the staple pieces. Urbane, minimalistic, and super-comfortable denim utility pieces, the brand is a breather in the time of done-to-death jeans. Whether you pair them with a monochrome t-shirt or style them with a chic sweatshirt, their denim will be a go-to choice for every occasion.

With peace, calm, and happiness at the forefront of Buda Jeans Co. , it lets you live in the moment, forget the hustles in life, and look for more meaningful, easy, joyful things in life. Everything that translates to what ‘Planet Easy’ means, the ready-to-wear pieces are perfect for people who are done with the much-hyped hustle culture. “We are witnessing a rise of people who want to lead a life that is relatively slower, more meaningful, and easier going. If the world earlier was always on, the new consumer’s attitude is to plug out of the noise and enjoy their me-time. People today prefer living in easy denim and easy-to-wear fashion, which is what Buda Jeans Co. offers” says Vineeth Nair, CEO of AJIO.

Making denim all about ‘you’ and your idea of fashion in the post-pandemic world, Buda Jeans Co. is a safe space in fashion. Curated for a life of fewer struggles and more ‘ME time’, the brand offers an array of styling choices you can make without continuously feeling pressured to bring your snazziest foot forward. Sit back, style in peace, and take the less stressful road in life. Shop today from Buda Jeans Co. on AJIO .