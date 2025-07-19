Telugu actor Fish Venkat, 53, succumbed to kidney failure due to lack of funds for transplant? Report

Telugu actor and renowned comedian Fish Venkat passed away on July 18, 2025, at the age of 53. He had been hospitalized for a prolonged period, battling kidney and liver failure.

Fish Venkat passes away

Fish Venkat, also known as Venkat Raj, passed away in Hyderabad on July 18, 2025. The actor had been on ventilator support and was awaiting a kidney transplant. Tragically, due to a lack of funds, the transplant could not proceed, leading to his untimely demise.

His family had appealed to actors within the film fraternity for financial assistance to cover the cost of the surgery. Unfortunately, despite their pleas, the funds could not be secured in time. Fish Venkat is survived by his wife and daughter.

Fish Venkat’s daughter pleaded for financial support for his father

Speaking with One India, Fish Venkat’s daughter had shared the health update of her father and revealed that he was in the ICU and was battling a kidney ailment.

She revealed that she requested actors like Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and others and pleaded for help.

In her words, “Be it Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, or Jr NTR, I hope they help us find a donor for my father. He has worked in such good films with all of them. No one seems to care about him now. I request everyone to please help my father.”

When Fish Venkat’s family got a false call for help from Prabhas

Following Fish Venkat’s daughter’s emotional statement, headlines were stirred by a report suggesting Prabhas had extended a substantial financial aid of ₹50 lakh to the comedian's grieving family. The family themselves initially corroborated this, claiming that they received a call from Prabhas' assistant confirming the gesture.

Unfortunately, it was later disclosed by a close family source that the call was fake and the work of an impostor.

The person said, “Some unknown person called us pretending to be Prabhas Anna’s assistant. We found out after that it was a fake call. He doesn’t even know something like this is happening. We have not received any financial help yet.”

