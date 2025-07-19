Travis Kelce Shares 5-Word Message After Jelly Roll Calls Taylor Swift the GOAT: 'My Dawg is...'

Travis Kelce did not need a lengthy tribute to express how much he appreciated Jelly Roll standing up for Taylor Swift. After the country-rap artist delivered an impassioned endorsement of the pop star during a national broadcast, Kelce jumped into the comments with a reaction Swift fans immediately picked up on.

Advertisement

The brief message echoed through social media, proving the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end knows exactly how to back up his superstar partner.

Jelly Roll defends Swift’s legacy on The Pat McAfee Show

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, Jelly Roll, 40, was asked about artists he admires. While giving shoutouts to the likes of Post Malone and Morgan Wallen, he took a firm stance on Taylor Swift, calling her “the GOAT.” He doubled down, joking, “I will fistfight anybody who says otherwise.”

He then addressed Kelce directly: “Travis, don’t even worry, I got this one.” Jelly Roll’s praise didn’t stop there. He referenced Swift’s multi-night stadium runs and her ability to connect deeply with fans, saying, “When I think about selling tickets, I think about it as souls, not tickets.” The comment sparked immediate reaction from viewers—including one very invested NFL player.

Advertisement

Kelce responds with quick, clear praise

Kelce, 35, reacted directly to a video clip of the segment posted by Pat McAfee on Instagram. His response: “my dawg is the realest!!” paired with laughing and high-five emojis. The casual but enthusiastic comment lit up the comment section, with fans cheering Kelce for recognizing Jelly Roll’s passionate defense of his girlfriend.

The video and Kelce’s reaction come as the couple remains publicly visible, recently appearing together at events and enjoying a break from their usual high-profile commitments. Swift, now in between tours, and Kelce, prepping for another NFL season, continue to support each other, whether on the stage or behind the scenes.

ALSO READ: Fans Think Taylor Swift Might Be Giving Travis Kelce Singing Lessons, NFL Star’s Karaoke Sparks Theories