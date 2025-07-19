Saiyaara Day 2 India Trends: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer lights up the box office with terrific Saturday bookings

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, netted a mind-boggling Rs 20-20.50 crore at the box office on its opening day; a number no one ever expected in their wildest dreams, and that includes the film's producers as well. The Mohit Suri directorial took the year's 4th best start for a Bollywood film, only behind Chhaava, Sikandar and Housefull 5, but it was the biggest opener in a lot of different circuits across India.

Saiyaara's Day 2 Bookings Have Begun On A Blistering Note; A Rs 20 Crore Plus Day 2 Is A Foregone Conclusion

The day 2 bookings of Saiyaara have begun on a blistering note. The bookings are better than day 1 and that suggests that another Rs 20 crore day is a guarantee. What we need to see is how high it goes from here. Rs 23 crore, Rs 24 crore, Rs 25 crore, it really depends on the film's momentum. The growth percentage may not seem too high but we must understand that the film is coming from really high Friday numbers, which is not the case with most films that start slow and then show massive growth on Saturday, only to consolidate further on Sunday.

Saiyaara also had discounts on the first day, which boosted its collections by around Rs 1.50 crore net. So this must also be accounted while analysing the Saturday growth, which will be slightly lower on percentage basis due to the boost that it got on day 1.

Saiyaara Is Set For A Long And Strong Run At The Indian Box Office, Up Until War 2

The film is well set for a long and strong run at the box office. We may see a double digit first Monday, and then see growth on Discount Tuesday. What will be most interesting is how the film does in its second week, when it faces two new stiff rivals in the form of Son Of Sardaar 2 and Fantastic 4: First Steps.

Saiyaara In Theatres

