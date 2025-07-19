DNA OTT Verdict: Box office, Twitter review of Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan’s Tamil action thriller

Tamil action thriller DNA began streaming on JioHotstar from July 19 onwards. The movie received a decent box office response at the time of its theatrical release on June 20, 2025. The plot revolves around a child who was swapped at birth and the father's desperate race against time to locate his baby.

Advertisement

Well, Twitter is already flooded with reviews of DNA from audiences who have already watched it on OTT. Here’s what they think about the Tamil thriller.

DNA OTT Verdict

A fair share of audiences seemed to be impressed by the film’s premise as well as its storyline. The movie keeps viewers hooked to the screen until the last moment.

Not just the narrative, the powerful cast performances have also grabbed much attention as audiences feel everyone gave their best.

Despite being commercially successful, DNA does not, as per many netizens, offer a commercialized, half-baked plot through and through.

However, there have also been certain flaws pointed out by viewers. The second half of the film felt ‘lagging’ and ‘lethargic’, with the climax arriving later than usual.

As a result, it makes it overly stretchy towards the end, with many not liking the screenplay.

On the other hand, there has been appreciation of the emotional depth of the movie and its bold take on the theme.

Advertisement

More about DNA

For the unversed, the film is written and directed by Nelson Venkatesan and is produced jointly by Jayanthi Ambethkumar and S Ambethkumar under the banner of Red Giant Movies.

Besides Atharvaa and Nimisha as the lead, the film also stars Chetan, Ramesh Thilak, Balaji Sakthivel, Viji Chandrasekhar, Bose Venkat, and others.

ALSO READ: Telugu actor Fish Venkat, 53, succumbed to kidney failure due to lack of funds for transplant? Report